Texas police mistakenly shoot man who took gun from suspect

Texas police mistakenly shoot man who took gun from suspectPosted: Updated:
Sheriff: Florida school gunman fired into 5 classrooms
PARKLAND, Fla. - A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting that killed 17 people stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday that Nikolas Cruz tried to mix in with a group of students fleeing the school. The sheriff says he then headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald's.>>
Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A witness says actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas. Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the whole accident and told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.>>
Spokane police searching for suspect after shooting in N. Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after a shooting in north Spokane Wednesday night. It happened near the intersection of Frederick and Lincoln. Witnesses say the victim was walking down the street when the suspect approached him.>>
Thief finds missing man's body in wall of abandoned motel
GRIFFIN, Ga. - The body of a missing man was found in an abandoned Spalding County motel after someone breaking into the property stumbled upon it. AJC.com reports that Timothy Johnson was last seen Dec. 6. Griffin police recovered his car the next day at Crestview Baptist Church.>>
Coach who shielded students among shooting victims
PARKLAND, Fla. - A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida. The football program at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tweets that assistant coach Aaron Feis died while selflessly shielding students.>>
Massachusetts city sues firefighter foam makers over water contamination
WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts city is suing the makers of firefighting foam blamed for water contamination. Westfield's Democratic Mayor Brian Sullivan announced the federal lawsuit against the 3M Co., Chemguard Inc. and Tyco Fire Protection Products on Thursday. The manufacturers produce foam used for years at the Barnes Air National Guard Base and the Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for firefighter training.>>
WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts city is suing the makers of firefighting foam blamed for water contamination. Westfield's Democratic Mayor Brian Sullivan announced the federal lawsuit against the 3M Co., Chemguard Inc. and Tyco Fire Protection Products on Thursday. The manufacturers produce foam used for years at the Barnes Air National Guard Base and the Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for firefighter training.>>
George Washington's hair found inside New York college library book
NEW YORK - Archivists at a New York college library stumbled upon an artifact of George Washington- they discovered a lock of his grey hair tucked away inside an 18th century almanac. USA Today reports that the rare find has Schenectady's Union College wondering how the hair made its way inside the book. It was found on top of a shelf by the college's archivists, but no one is sure how the book got there to begin with. The almanac>>
Sheriff: Florida school gunman fired into 5 classrooms
PARKLAND, Fla. - A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting that killed 17 people stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday that Nikolas Cruz tried to mix in with a group of students fleeing the school. The sheriff says he then headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald's.>>
Montana school bus skids off road in whiteout conditions
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A school bus carrying a high school boys' basketball team skidded off a road in whiteout conditions, but none of the 14 people on the bus were injured. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Jerome Steiner tells the Great Falls Tribune the driver reported he couldn't see the road as the Augusta team was returning home from a tournament game in Shelby. It was snowing and the wind was blowing about 35 mph (56 kilometers per hour). The bus carrying the 1...>>
Man arrested, charged with setting man on fire in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A man accused of setting a man on fire in Seattle in November has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. The SeattlePI reports 31-year-old Christopher Burrus was arrested Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Mountlake Terrace. He was booked into jail and had bail set at $1 million. Police say Burrus was identified in surveillance video from Nov. 7 on the 4500 block of Northwest Leary Way. Court>>
Restaurant owner admits to bringing 4 Thai nationalists into U.S. for cheap labor
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon man originally from Thailand has admitted bringing four Thai nationals into the United States to provide cheap labor at his restaurants. Paul Jumroon pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges of forced labor, visa fraud conspiracy and filing a false income tax return. Prosecutors say Jumroon, of Depoe Bay, used threats of deportation, control over identification documents and other methods to force the victims to work about 80 hours a week.>>
Washington Senate votes to abolish death penalty
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington Senate has passed a measure to abolish the state's death penalty. Senate Bill 6052 passed on 26-22 bipartisan vote and now heads to the House for consideration. This comes after controversy caused by multiple failed attempts to abolish it in recent years, despite a moratorium put in place by Governor Jay Inslee in 2014.>>
Texas police mistakenly shoot man who took gun from suspect
AMARILLO, Texas - A Texas Panhandle shelter worker who wrestled a gun away from a man holding hostages was then shot by a police officer who mistook him as the suspect. Amarillo police say they received a report Wednesday of a man holding dozens hostage in the chapel of Faith City Mission, a shelter serving the indigent and others.>>
Lawsuits challenge U.S. cuts to anti-teen pregnancy grants
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nine organizations covering several states have filed lawsuits seeking to reverse a decision by President Donald Trump's administration to cut short funding for teen pregnancy prevention programs. The lawsuits were filed Thursday on behalf of three Planned Parenthood affiliates, including those covering Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Hawaii, Nebraska and Washington state, as well as organizations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Texas and Maryland.>>
Level 3 sex offender with multiple convictions living as transient in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office would like to alert the public that there is a level 3 sex offender living as a transient in Spokane. Grady L. Jackson has multiple offenses on his record. In January of 1994 he was charged with child molestation in the 2nd degree and in March of 2007, he was charged with 3rd degree assault with sexual motivation. Jackson is described as 41-years-old, brown hair and blue eyes.>>
