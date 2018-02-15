Washington Senate votes to abolish death penalty

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington Senate has passed a measure to abolish the state's death penalty.



Senate Bill 6052 passed on a 26-22 bipartisan vote and now heads to the House for consideration. This comes after controversy of multiple failed attempts to abolish it in recent years, including a moratorium put in place by Governor Jay Inslee in 2014. A moratorium postpones execution for inmates on death row.



The Senate measure would remove capital punishment as a sentencing option for aggravated murder and mandate instead a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole.



A 2015 study from Seattle University found that death penalty cases in the state cost $1 million more than similar cases where capital punishment is not sought.

