Restaurant owner admits to bringing 4 Thai nationalists into U.S. for cheap labor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - An Oregon man originally from Thailand has admitted bringing four Thai nationals into the United States to provide cheap labor at his restaurants.
 
Paul Jumroon pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges of forced labor, visa fraud conspiracy and filing a false income tax return.
 
Prosecutors say Jumroon, of Depoe Bay, used threats of deportation, control over identification documents and other methods to force the victims to work about 80 hours a week for minimal pay.
 
He agreed Wednesday to pay the victims a combined $131,391.95 for their unpaid labor.
 
Jumroon is scheduled to be sentenced May 24. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

  • Sheriff: Florida school gunman fired into 5 classrooms

    PARKLAND, Fla. - A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting that killed 17 people stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday that Nikolas Cruz tried to mix in with a group of students fleeing the school. The sheriff says he then headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald's.

  • Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A witness says actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas.    Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the whole accident and told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.

  • Massachusetts city sues firefighter foam makers over water contamination

    WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts city is suing the makers of firefighting foam blamed for water contamination. Westfield's Democratic Mayor Brian Sullivan announced the federal lawsuit against the 3M Co., Chemguard Inc. and Tyco Fire Protection Products on Thursday.    The manufacturers produce foam used for years at the Barnes Air National Guard Base and the Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport for firefighter training.    

  • George Washington's hair found inside New York college library book

    NEW YORK - Archivists at a New York college library stumbled upon an artifact of George Washington- they discovered a lock of his grey hair tucked away inside an 18th century almanac.  USA Today reports that the rare find has Schenectady's Union College wondering how the hair made its way inside the book. It was found on top of a shelf by the college's archivists, but no one is sure how the book got there to begin with.  The almanac 

  • Sheriff: Florida school gunman fired into 5 classrooms

    PARKLAND, Fla. - A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting that killed 17 people stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday that Nikolas Cruz tried to mix in with a group of students fleeing the school. The sheriff says he then headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald's.

