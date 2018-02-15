Man arrested, charged with setting man on fire in Seattle

(AP) - A man accused of setting a man on fire in Seattle in November has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.



The SeattlePI reports 31-year-old Christopher Burrus was arrested Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Mountlake Terrace.



He was booked into jail and had bail set at $1 million.



Police say Burrus was identified in surveillance video from Nov. 7 on the 4500 block of Northwest Leary Way.



Court documents say the video shows the victim arriving in a car with another man. After he got out, a man identified as Burrus allegedly walked up and dumped a cup of flammable liquid on him before lighting a flare and throwing it at the man.



Reports say a building owner nearby sprayed the victim with a hose until the flames were out.



The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with severe burns.



