Montana school bus skids off road in whiteout conditions

(AP) - A school bus carrying a high school boys' basketball team skidded off a road in whiteout conditions, but none of the 14 people on the bus were injured.



Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Jerome Steiner tells the Great Falls Tribune the driver reported he couldn't see the road as the Augusta team was returning home from a tournament game in Shelby. It was snowing and the wind was blowing about 35 mph (56 kilometers per hour).



The bus carrying the 12 athletes and two adults went off U.S. Highway 287 at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. Steiner says the bus hit a snowbank.



There was cell service in the area so they were able to call 911. Parents helped get the students back to Augusta.



Augusta fell 92-21 to Heart Butte on Wednesday.



