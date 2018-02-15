George Washington's hair found inside New York college library book

Archivists at a New York college library stumbled upon an artifact of George Washington- they discovered a lock of his grey hair tucked away inside an 18th century almanac.

USA Today reports that the rare find has Schenectady's Union College wondering how the hair made its way inside the book. It was found on top of a shelf by the college's archivists, but no one is sure how the book got there to begin with.

The almanac belonged to Philip J. Schuyler, son of one of the college's founders and a friend of the first president. The hair was inside an envelope, tied together by a single thread. The envelope reads, "Washington's hair, L.S.S. & (scratched out) GBS from James A. Hamilton given him by his mother, Aug. 10, 1871."

Historians and authors suggest Martha Washington gave the hair to Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, wife of Alexander Hamilton, who later passed it on to family members.

The college concedes it can't definitively prove the hair was Washington's and does not know how it came to be at the library. Although, the college reported, manuscripts dealer John Reznikoff believes its "100% authentic."

It's likely worth between $2,000 and $3,000, he added, and is "undoubtedly George Washington's."

The college now plans to preserve the hair and put it on display.