KCSO Sonar Team continues search for missing boater

The Sheriff’s Office Sonar Team is continuing their search of Lake Coeur d’Alene in the area of Powderhorn Bay for 68 year old Larry D. Isenberg, who was reported missing on February 13, 2018.

As of Friday, the KCSO Sonar Team has searched approximately 250 acres of the lake bed using a side scan sonar system, which provides searchers with detailed images of the lake bed. The KCSO sonar system is capable of mapping an area 150’ wide while traveling at 3 MPH. The most probable search area, based on the information where Larry Isenberg was last seen, is estimated to be approximately 3 square miles or 1,920 surface acres.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue searching and provide updates as they become available.