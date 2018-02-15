Ex-teacher accused of making bomb, using students for help

(AP) - A former New York City high school teacher has been accused of paying students to dismantle fireworks for gunpowder so he could eventually make a bomb.



Christian Toro was charged in a federal complaint Thursday with offenses including unlawfully making an explosive. His brother, Tyler Toro, also has been arrested in the case. It's unclear who will represent the two in court.



The complaint says the case grew out of a bomb threat called into a school by students in December. It says Christian Toro then resigned, Tyler Toro returned the ex-teacher's school laptop and a technician found a document about explosives on the computer.

2/15/2018 3:58:51 PM (GMT -8:00)