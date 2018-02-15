Victim's aunt calls for action, not prayers, after shooting

Victim's aunt calls for action, not prayers, after shootingPosted: Updated:
Sheriff: Florida school gunman fired into 5 classrooms
PARKLAND, Fla. - A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting that killed 17 people stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday that Nikolas Cruz tried to mix in with a group of students fleeing the school. The sheriff says he then headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald's.>>
Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A witness says actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas. Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the whole accident and told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.>>
Thief finds missing man's body in wall of abandoned motel
GRIFFIN, Ga. - The body of a missing man was found in an abandoned Spalding County motel after someone breaking into the property stumbled upon it. AJC.com reports that Timothy Johnson was last seen Dec. 6. Griffin police recovered his car the next day at Crestview Baptist Church.>>
Spokane police searching for suspect after shooting in N. Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after a shooting in north Spokane Wednesday night. It happened near the intersection of Frederick and Lincoln. Witnesses say the victim was walking down the street when the suspect approached him.>>
Coach who shielded students among shooting victims
PARKLAND, Fla. - A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida. The football program at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tweets that assistant coach Aaron Feis died while selflessly shielding students.>>
Bicyclist killed in Milton hit-and-run crash identified
MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have identified a bicyclist killed early Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash in Milton. The News Tribune reports King County medical examiners identified the man as 29-year-old Ryan B. Joe. The Washington State Patrol says Joe was riding south on Meridian Avenue East when he was struck and killed by an unknown motorist that fled the scene. Detectives believe he may have been knocked off his bike before being run over. ...>>
Community rallies to help woman whose home was ransacked
SPOKANE, Wash. - The community rallies after a woman’s house is burglarized, and donations for a charity are stolen. KHQ first told you about Dorothy Balum a week ago. Burglars ransacked her home and took jewelry, checkbooks, and bags of donations for Hope House, an organization that helps homeless women. A former student of hers who saw our story started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Hope House in her name. He wrote, “This is one of the most caring women I’ve ...>>
Blue Cross submits plans to comply with new requirements
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Blue Cross of Idaho submitted to Idaho insurance regulators a set of health insurance plans that it hopes to sell under Gov. Butch Otter's executive order. The Idaho Statesman reports Blue Cross submitted its five plans on Tuesday after the executive order required Idaho insurers to create "state-based" health plans that do not comply with the Affordable Care Act. Blue Cross is the first to file its plans, which could be approved to go to mar...>>
Montana won't hunt Yellowstone grizzly bears in 2018
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana won't hold a Yellowstone region grizzly bear hunt in 2018 after state officials said they want to avoid complicating a lawsuit over the animal's legal status. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday against a hunt this year. Commission Chairman Dan Vermillion says the move doesn't mean there won't be a grizzly hunt in the future. Federal officials last year lifted Endangered Species Act protections for about>>
House passes tougher greenhouse gas emissions targets
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington state would set more aggressive targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under a bill that passed the House. After lengthy heated debate, the House passed the measure Wednesday night on a 50-48 vote, along party lines. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration. The measure calls for deeper cuts to greenhouse gas emissions than what the Legislature set in 2008. By 2025, the state would reduce emissions to 19 percent be...>>
Boyfriend mistakenly buys tickets for bagpipe band instead of Red Hot Chili Peppers
CHESTERFIELD, England - A man's plan to take his girlfriend to hear Red Hot Chili Peppers ended with the blare of bagpipes instead. 13 News Now reports that Duncan Robb was shopping online and thought he'd found a great deal on tickets for a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in Belfast, Ireland. The California band is his girlfriend's favorite group. Robb purchased the tickets, but once he received them, his girlfriend realized something wasn't quite right.>>
House panel OKs bump stock ban
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A House committee has approved a bill that would ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly, similar to the ones used in the Las Vegas mass shooting. The measure, which passed out of the full Senate last month on a 29-20 vote, passed the House Judiciary Committee Thursday on a 10-3 vote. The move to ban the devices - known as bump stocks - came in response to last October's mass shooting at a country music festival in Las...>>
Career Day at the Monument School went off without a hitch, but had plenty of bark
QUINCY, Wash. - Quincy Police Officers and Grant County Sheriff's Deputies assisted at the Career Day at the Monument School. K9 Grizzly and K9 Chicka showed off their skills while others talked about law enforcement. "Kids were very polite and asked great questions," Quincy Police Department said in a release. "Parents and teachers should be very proud of the kids." Animal Control and Animal Shelter personnel were also on>>
Victim's aunt calls for action, not prayers, after shooting
MIAMI, Fla. (AP) - The aunt of a 14-year-old killed in a Florida school shooting is calling for action - not prayers - to prevent more mass shootings. Abbie Youkilis wrote a letter Thursday that begins "Dear America" and calls for politicians to be held accountable for gun violence. Her niece, Jaime Guttenberg, was one of 17 people killed Wednesday in the shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school. Youkilis wrote "My family does not want your hopes and p...>>
Ex-teacher accused of making bomb, using students for help
NEW YORK (AP) - A former New York City high school teacher has been accused of paying students to dismantle fireworks for gunpowder so he could eventually make a bomb. Christian Toro was charged in a federal complaint Thursday with offenses including unlawfully making an explosive. His brother, Tyler Toro, also has been arrested in the case. It's unclear who will represent the two in court. The complaint says the case grew out of a bomb threat called into a school by ...>>
