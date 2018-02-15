Career Day at the Monument School went off without a hitch, but had plenty of bark

Quincy Police Officers and Grant County Sheriff's Deputies assisted at the Career Day at the Monument School. K9 Grizzly and K9 Chicka showed off their skills while others talked about law enforcement.

"Kids were very polite and asked great questions," Quincy Police Department said in a release. "Parents and teachers should be very proud of the kids."



Animal Control and Animal Shelter personnel were also on hand to talk about their jobs as well.

Safe to say that any job that worked with animals was going to be a favorite!