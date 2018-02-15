Boyfriend mistakenly buys tickets for bagpipe band instead of Red Hot Chili Peppers

A man's plan to take his girlfriend to hear Red Hot Chili Peppers ended with the blare of bagpipes instead.

13 News Now reports that Duncan Robb was shopping online and thought he'd found a great deal on tickets for a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in Belfast, Ireland. The California band is his girlfriend's favorite group.

Robb purchased the tickets, but once he received them, his girlfriend realized something wasn't quite right.

The tickets were for the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a famous bagpipe band.

Robb tweeted about the mix-up, and shared video of the couple enjoying their trip to Ireland to hear the Pipers perform.

Still can’t believe we’ve flown over to Belfast not for the @ChiliPeppers but to see the ‘worlds best bagpipe band’ @chillipipers ... thought I’d got a rate good deal on tickets n’all. Had a nightmare pic.twitter.com/YO72amVR4I — Duncan Robb (@Dunc_Cfc) February 10, 2018