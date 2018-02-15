Boyfriend mistakenly buys tickets for bagpipe band instead of Re - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Boyfriend mistakenly buys tickets for bagpipe band instead of Red Hot Chili Peppers

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Connect
Duncan Robb @Dunc_Cfc Duncan Robb @Dunc_Cfc
CHESTERFIELD, England -

A man's plan to take his girlfriend to hear Red Hot Chili Peppers ended with the blare of bagpipes instead. 

13 News Now reports that Duncan Robb was shopping online and thought he'd found a great deal on tickets for a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in Belfast, Ireland. The California band is his girlfriend's favorite group.

Robb purchased the tickets, but once he received them, his girlfriend realized something wasn't quite right. 

The tickets were for the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a famous bagpipe band. 

Robb tweeted about the mix-up, and shared video of the couple enjoying their trip to Ireland to hear the Pipers perform. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff: Florida school gunman fired into 5 classrooms

    Sheriff: Florida school gunman fired into 5 classrooms

    Thursday, February 15 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-02-15 22:50:33 GMT

    PARKLAND, Fla. - A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting that killed 17 people stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday that Nikolas Cruz tried to mix in with a group of students fleeing the school. The sheriff says he then headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald's.

    >>

    PARKLAND, Fla. - A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting that killed 17 people stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday that Nikolas Cruz tried to mix in with a group of students fleeing the school. The sheriff says he then headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald's.

    >>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    >>

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

    >>

  • Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash

    Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash

    Thursday, February 15 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-02-15 05:48:25 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A witness says actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas.    Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the whole accident and told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A witness says actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas.    Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the whole accident and told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Bicyclist killed in Milton hit-and-run crash identified

    Bicyclist killed in Milton hit-and-run crash identified

    Thursday, February 15 2018 8:06 PM EST2018-02-16 01:06:28 GMT

    MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have identified a bicyclist killed early Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash in Milton. The News Tribune reports King County medical examiners identified the man as 29-year-old Ryan B. Joe. The Washington State Patrol says Joe was riding south on Meridian Avenue East when he was struck and killed by an unknown motorist that fled the scene.  Detectives believe he may have been knocked off his bike before being run over.   ...

    >>

    MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have identified a bicyclist killed early Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash in Milton. The News Tribune reports King County medical examiners identified the man as 29-year-old Ryan B. Joe. The Washington State Patrol says Joe was riding south on Meridian Avenue East when he was struck and killed by an unknown motorist that fled the scene.  Detectives believe he may have been knocked off his bike before being run over.   ...

    >>

  • Community rallies to help woman whose home was ransacked

    Community rallies to help woman whose home was ransacked

    Thursday, February 15 2018 8:05 PM EST2018-02-16 01:05:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The community rallies after a woman’s house is burglarized, and donations for a charity are stolen. KHQ first told you about Dorothy Balum a week ago. Burglars ransacked her home and took jewelry, checkbooks, and bags of donations for Hope House, an organization that helps homeless women. A former student of hers who saw our story started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Hope House in her name. He wrote, “This is one of the most caring women I’ve ...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The community rallies after a woman’s house is burglarized, and donations for a charity are stolen. KHQ first told you about Dorothy Balum a week ago. Burglars ransacked her home and took jewelry, checkbooks, and bags of donations for Hope House, an organization that helps homeless women. A former student of hers who saw our story started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Hope House in her name. He wrote, “This is one of the most caring women I’ve ...

    >>

  • Blue Cross submits plans to comply with new requirements

    Blue Cross submits plans to comply with new requirements

    Thursday, February 15 2018 7:58 PM EST2018-02-16 00:58:56 GMT
    Blue Cross submits plans to comply with new requirementsBlue Cross submits plans to comply with new requirements

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Blue Cross of Idaho submitted to Idaho insurance regulators a set of health insurance plans that it hopes to sell under Gov. Butch Otter's executive order. The Idaho Statesman reports Blue Cross submitted its five plans on Tuesday after the executive order required Idaho insurers to create "state-based" health plans that do not comply with the Affordable Care Act. Blue Cross is the first to file its plans, which could be approved to go to mar...

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Blue Cross of Idaho submitted to Idaho insurance regulators a set of health insurance plans that it hopes to sell under Gov. Butch Otter's executive order. The Idaho Statesman reports Blue Cross submitted its five plans on Tuesday after the executive order required Idaho insurers to create "state-based" health plans that do not comply with the Affordable Care Act. Blue Cross is the first to file its plans, which could be approved to go to mar...

    >>
    •   