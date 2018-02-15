Blue Cross submits plans to comply with new requirements

(AP) - Blue Cross of Idaho submitted to Idaho insurance regulators a set of health insurance plans that it hopes to sell under Gov. Butch Otter's executive order.



The Idaho Statesman reports Blue Cross submitted its five plans on Tuesday after the executive order required Idaho insurers to create "state-based" health plans that do not comply with the Affordable Care Act.



Blue Cross is the first to file its plans, which could be approved to go to market as early as next month.



Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron says the department will "review their application carefully and review their rate carefully to make sure they meet our state guidelines."



Cameron says he thinks the new plans will help stabilize premiums overall.



___



Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/15/2018 10:32:35 AM (GMT -8:00)