Community rallies to help woman whose home was ransacked

The community rallies after a woman’s house is burglarized, and donations for a charity are stolen.

KHQ first told you about Dorothy Balum a week ago. Burglars ransacked her home and took jewelry, checkbooks, and bags of donations for Hope House, an organization that helps homeless women.

A former student of hers who saw our story started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Hope House in her name. He wrote, “This is one of the most caring women I’ve ever known. Ms. Dorothy Balum was my high school English teacher at Reardan High School. She has spent her life teaching and mentoring young men and women and volunteering at several organizations in the Spokane area.”

There was a huge outpouring of support from former students and friends. People commenting saying that she’s an inspiration and also how she’s the queen of giving back to the community. They reached and then surpassed their goal, totaling more than $3,000 in donations to Hope House in Balum’s name.