Bicyclist killed in Milton hit-and-run crash identified

(AP) - Authorities have identified a bicyclist killed early Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash in Milton.



The News Tribune reports King County medical examiners identified the man as 29-year-old Ryan B. Joe.



The Washington State Patrol says Joe was riding south on Meridian Avenue East when he was struck and killed by an unknown motorist that fled the scene.



Detectives believe he may have been knocked off his bike before being run over.



The state patrol says a tow truck driver then struck Joe's bicycle, turned around and saw Joe in another lane.



Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email victoria.maurowsp.wa.gov or call detective Vik Mauro at 425-401-7746.



2/15/2018 5:03:32 PM (GMT -8:00)