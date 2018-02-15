Psychologists: Focus on filling your own home with love

With another school shooting this week in Florida, it's likely your children are asking you questions. Local experts say they best thing you can do is focus on creating a safe loving home for your family.



Dr. Michelle Estelle said it's important to ask you children questions. She said reserve voicing your opinion until you really hear what it is your child has to say.



"We want to guide the conversation according to age appropriate talk as well as child lead talk," she said. "Let them come to us as parents."



Estelle said it's also crucial to keep our emotions in check.



"We want to guide the conversation according to age appropriate talk as well as child lead talk," she said. "Because we as adults see the big picture, we can become anxious and angry and unfortunately, sometimes we can pass that to our children. That can make things a little bit worse, instead of better."



She said her best advice for parents is to focus on your own home. Fill it with as much love, compassion and security as you possibly can.



"If home is a place that's safe, nurturing, validating for all feelings, has places that are restorative in ways they need them to be, that's what we can do," she said.