Psychologists: Focus on filling your own home with love - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Psychologists: Focus on filling your own home with love

Posted: Updated:
by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
Connect
Mother hugs her daughter following deadly Florida shooting Mother hugs her daughter following deadly Florida shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. -

With another school shooting this week in Florida, it's likely your children are asking you questions. Local experts say they best thing you can do is focus on creating a safe loving home for your family.

Dr. Michelle Estelle said it's important to ask you children questions. She said reserve voicing your opinion until you really hear what it is your child has to say.

"We want to guide the conversation according to age appropriate talk as well as child lead talk," she said. "Let them come to us as parents."

Estelle said it's also crucial to keep our emotions in check.

"We want to guide the conversation according to age appropriate talk as well as child lead talk," she said. "Because we as adults see the big picture, we can become anxious and angry and unfortunately, sometimes we can pass that to our children. That can make things a little bit worse, instead of better."

She said her best advice for parents is to focus on your own home. Fill it with as much love, compassion and security as you possibly can.

"If home is a place that's safe, nurturing, validating for all feelings, has places that are restorative in ways they need them to be, that's what we can do," she said.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff: Florida school gunman fired into 5 classrooms

    Sheriff: Florida school gunman fired into 5 classrooms

    Thursday, February 15 2018 5:50 PM EST2018-02-15 22:50:33 GMT

    PARKLAND, Fla. - A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting that killed 17 people stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday that Nikolas Cruz tried to mix in with a group of students fleeing the school. The sheriff says he then headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald's.

    >>

    PARKLAND, Fla. - A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting that killed 17 people stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday that Nikolas Cruz tried to mix in with a group of students fleeing the school. The sheriff says he then headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald's.

    >>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    >>

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

    >>

  • Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash

    Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash

    Thursday, February 15 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-02-15 05:48:25 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A witness says actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas.    Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the whole accident and told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A witness says actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas.    Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the whole accident and told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Psychologists: Focus on filling your own home with love

    Psychologists: Focus on filling your own home with love

    Thursday, February 15 2018 8:38 PM EST2018-02-16 01:38:53 GMT
    Mother hugs her daughter following deadly Florida shootingMother hugs her daughter following deadly Florida shooting

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With another school shooting this week in Florida, it's likely your children are asking you questions. Local experts say they best thing you can do is focus on creating a safe loving home for your family. Dr. Michelle Estelle said it's important to ask you children questions. She said reserve voicing your opinion until you really hear what it is your child has to say. "We want to guide the conversation according to age appropriate talk 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - With another school shooting this week in Florida, it's likely your children are asking you questions. Local experts say they best thing you can do is focus on creating a safe loving home for your family. Dr. Michelle Estelle said it's important to ask you children questions. She said reserve voicing your opinion until you really hear what it is your child has to say. "We want to guide the conversation according to age appropriate talk 

    >>

  • Bicyclist killed in Milton hit-and-run crash identified

    Bicyclist killed in Milton hit-and-run crash identified

    Thursday, February 15 2018 8:06 PM EST2018-02-16 01:06:28 GMT

    MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have identified a bicyclist killed early Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash in Milton. The News Tribune reports King County medical examiners identified the man as 29-year-old Ryan B. Joe. The Washington State Patrol says Joe was riding south on Meridian Avenue East when he was struck and killed by an unknown motorist that fled the scene.  Detectives believe he may have been knocked off his bike before being run over.   ...

    >>

    MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have identified a bicyclist killed early Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash in Milton. The News Tribune reports King County medical examiners identified the man as 29-year-old Ryan B. Joe. The Washington State Patrol says Joe was riding south on Meridian Avenue East when he was struck and killed by an unknown motorist that fled the scene.  Detectives believe he may have been knocked off his bike before being run over.   ...

    >>

  • Community rallies to help woman whose home was ransacked

    Community rallies to help woman whose home was ransacked

    Thursday, February 15 2018 8:05 PM EST2018-02-16 01:05:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The community rallies after a woman’s house is burglarized, and donations for a charity are stolen. KHQ first told you about Dorothy Balum a week ago. Burglars ransacked her home and took jewelry, checkbooks, and bags of donations for Hope House, an organization that helps homeless women. A former student of hers who saw our story started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Hope House in her name. He wrote, “This is one of the most caring women I’ve ...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The community rallies after a woman’s house is burglarized, and donations for a charity are stolen. KHQ first told you about Dorothy Balum a week ago. Burglars ransacked her home and took jewelry, checkbooks, and bags of donations for Hope House, an organization that helps homeless women. A former student of hers who saw our story started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Hope House in her name. He wrote, “This is one of the most caring women I’ve ...

    >>
    •   