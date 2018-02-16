WATCH: Suspect barricades self inside Garden Grove police cruiser, fires round at officers

A suspect barricaded himself inside a Garden Grove, California police cruiser for hours and fired a round at officers before being arrested Tuesday night.



According to ABC 7, officers arrived to Morningside Recovery, a drug and alcohol treatment facility, around 10 p.m. to assist during a psychiatric evaluation on a man.



While waiting for an ambulance to arrive, the man was placed in the back of a vehicle. Officers say her had no weapons on him, however, some point, he gained access to an AR-15 rifle stowed inside the car.

Officers realized the man was now holding the rifle and ordered him to put it down. The man fired a single round from the rifle and it went through the front portion of the windshield. No gunshots were fired by police officers. No one was hurt.



After an hours long standoff, the suspect was taken into custody around 12:35 a.m.