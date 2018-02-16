The Latest: US beats Slovakia 2-1 in Olympic hockey

The Latest: US beats Slovakia 2-1 in Olympic hockeyPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Sheriff: Florida school gunman fired into 5 classrooms
Sheriff: Florida school gunman fired into 5 classrooms
PARKLAND, Fla. - A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting that killed 17 people stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday that Nikolas Cruz tried to mix in with a group of students fleeing the school. The sheriff says he then headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald's.>>
PARKLAND, Fla. - A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting that killed 17 people stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday that Nikolas Cruz tried to mix in with a group of students fleeing the school. The sheriff says he then headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald's.>>
School Closures & Delays
School Closures
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.>>
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.>>
Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash
Man says Luke Wilson was hero in deadly crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A witness says actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas. Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the whole accident and told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A witness says actor Luke Wilson pulled an injured woman from a car after a Los Angeles crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was in a Ferrari with professional golfer Bill Haas. Tattoo artist Sean Heirigs says he was directly behind the Ferrari and saw the whole accident and told his 14-year-old daughter to call 911.>>
Thief finds missing man's body in wall of abandoned motel
Thief finds missing man's body in wall of abandoned motel
GRIFFIN, Ga. - The body of a missing man was found in an abandoned Spalding County motel after someone breaking into the property stumbled upon it. AJC.com reports that Timothy Johnson was last seen Dec. 6. Griffin police recovered his car the next day at Crestview Baptist Church.>>
Spokane police searching for suspect after shooting in N. Spokane
Spokane police searching for suspect after shooting in N. Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after a shooting in north Spokane Wednesday night. It happened near the intersection of Frederick and Lincoln. Witnesses say the victim was walking down the street when the suspect approached him.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after a shooting in north Spokane Wednesday night. It happened near the intersection of Frederick and Lincoln. Witnesses say the victim was walking down the street when the suspect approached him.>>
Coach who shielded students among shooting victims
Coach who shielded students among shooting victims
PARKLAND, Fla. - A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida. The football program at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tweets that assistant coach Aaron Feis died while selflessly shielding students.>>
PARKLAND, Fla. - A football coach who also worked as a security guard is among the dead in a school shooting that claimed 17 lives in Parkland, Florida. The football program at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tweets that assistant coach Aaron Feis died while selflessly shielding students.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Spokane family searches for driver who hit, injured teen crossing the street
Spokane family searches for driver who hit, injured teen crossing the street
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight a Spokane teen is recovering from a hit and run crash where a driver drove into him and then took off. Avery Plank founded and runs the charity "Project Unconditional Love," a project that gives dog and cat food to homeless people so they can feed their pets. While he helps others every week, tonight he's the one hoping for help. The accident happened hear near Columbia and Magnolia, just a few blocks from Whitman E...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight a Spokane teen is recovering from a hit and run crash where a driver drove into him and then took off. Avery Plank founded and runs the charity "Project Unconditional Love," a project that gives dog and cat food to homeless people so they can feed their pets. While he helps others every week, tonight he's the one hoping for help. The accident happened hear near Columbia and Magnolia, just a few blocks from Whitman E...>>
Florida high school shooting claimed students and teachers
Florida high school shooting claimed students and teachers(AP) - When a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida, he claimed the lives of students with their whole lives ahead of them, along with those of the teachers who tried to protect them. Here is a look at the 17 people who authorities say died in the deadly shooting Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland: COACH AND SECURITY MONITOR Assistant football coach Aaron Feis was shot to death while selflessly shi...>>(AP) - When a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida, he claimed the lives of students with their whole lives ahead of them, along with those of the teachers who tried to protect them. Here is a look at the 17 people who authorities say died in the deadly shooting Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland: COACH AND SECURITY MONITOR Assistant football coach Aaron Feis was shot to death while selflessly shi...>>
The Latest: US beats Slovakia 2-1 in Olympic hockey
The Latest: US beats Slovakia 2-1 in Olympic hockey
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local): 2:45 p.m. College players have led the United States to an important 2-1 victory over Slovakia in group play at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Ryan Donato scored two power-play goals and Troy Terry dominated with his speed. Donato, who plays for his father Ted at Harvard, delivered the kind of offense USA Hockey wanted when it picked four NCAA players for its no-NHL Ol...>>
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local): 2:45 p.m. College players have led the United States to an important 2-1 victory over Slovakia in group play at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Ryan Donato scored two power-play goals and Troy Terry dominated with his speed. Donato, who plays for his father Ted at Harvard, delivered the kind of offense USA Hockey wanted when it picked four NCAA players for its no-NHL Ol...>>
WATCH: Suspect barricades self inside Garden Grove police cruiser, fires round at officers
WATCH: Suspect barricades self inside Garden Grove police cruiser, fires round at officers
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - A suspect barricaded himself inside a Garden Grove, California police cruiser for hours and fired a round at officers before being arrested Tuesday night. According to ABC 7, officers arrived to Morningside Recovery, a drug and alcohol treatment facility, around 10 p.m. to assist during a psychiatric evaluation on a man. While waiting for an ambulance to arrive, the man was placed in the back of a vehicle. Officers say>>
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - A suspect barricaded himself inside a Garden Grove, California police cruiser for hours and fired a round at officers before being arrested Tuesday night. According to ABC 7, officers arrived to Morningside Recovery, a drug and alcohol treatment facility, around 10 p.m. to assist during a psychiatric evaluation on a man. While waiting for an ambulance to arrive, the man was placed in the back of a vehicle. Officers say>>
2 Swiss athletes contract norovirus at Olympics
2 Swiss athletes contract norovirus at Olympics
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local): 1:15 p.m. The Swiss Olympic team says norovirus was detected in two of its athletes in recent days at the Pyeongchang Games. The Swiss team did not identify the athletes Friday but said they haven't been staying in the main Olympic village. The team says they no longer have symptoms of the virus and should compete in their events. The athletes were immediat...>>
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local): 1:15 p.m. The Swiss Olympic team says norovirus was detected in two of its athletes in recent days at the Pyeongchang Games. The Swiss team did not identify the athletes Friday but said they haven't been staying in the main Olympic village. The team says they no longer have symptoms of the virus and should compete in their events. The athletes were immediat...>>
Psychologists: Focus on filling your own home with love
Psychologists: Focus on filling your own home with love
SPOKANE, Wash. - With another school shooting this week in Florida, it's likely your children are asking you questions. Local experts say they best thing you can do is focus on creating a safe loving home for your family. Dr. Michelle Estelle said it's important to ask you children questions. She said reserve voicing your opinion until you really hear what it is your child has to say. "We want to guide the conversation according to age appropriate talk>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - With another school shooting this week in Florida, it's likely your children are asking you questions. Local experts say they best thing you can do is focus on creating a safe loving home for your family. Dr. Michelle Estelle said it's important to ask you children questions. She said reserve voicing your opinion until you really hear what it is your child has to say. "We want to guide the conversation according to age appropriate talk>>
Bicyclist killed in Milton hit-and-run crash identified
Bicyclist killed in Milton hit-and-run crash identified
MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have identified a bicyclist killed early Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash in Milton. The News Tribune reports King County medical examiners identified the man as 29-year-old Ryan B. Joe. The Washington State Patrol says Joe was riding south on Meridian Avenue East when he was struck and killed by an unknown motorist that fled the scene. Detectives believe he may have been knocked off his bike before being run over. ...>>
MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have identified a bicyclist killed early Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash in Milton. The News Tribune reports King County medical examiners identified the man as 29-year-old Ryan B. Joe. The Washington State Patrol says Joe was riding south on Meridian Avenue East when he was struck and killed by an unknown motorist that fled the scene. Detectives believe he may have been knocked off his bike before being run over. ...>>
Community rallies to help woman whose home was ransacked
Community rallies to help woman whose home was ransacked
SPOKANE, Wash. - The community rallies after a woman’s house is burglarized, and donations for a charity are stolen. KHQ first told you about Dorothy Balum a week ago. Burglars ransacked her home and took jewelry, checkbooks, and bags of donations for Hope House, an organization that helps homeless women. A former student of hers who saw our story started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Hope House in her name. He wrote, “This is one of the most caring women I’ve ...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The community rallies after a woman’s house is burglarized, and donations for a charity are stolen. KHQ first told you about Dorothy Balum a week ago. Burglars ransacked her home and took jewelry, checkbooks, and bags of donations for Hope House, an organization that helps homeless women. A former student of hers who saw our story started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Hope House in her name. He wrote, “This is one of the most caring women I’ve ...>>
Montana won't hunt Yellowstone grizzly bears in 2018
Montana won't hunt Yellowstone grizzly bears in 2018
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana won't hold a Yellowstone region grizzly bear hunt in 2018 after state officials said they want to avoid complicating a lawsuit over the animal's legal status. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday against a hunt this year. Commission Chairman Dan Vermillion says the move doesn't mean there won't be a grizzly hunt in the future. Federal officials last year lifted Endangered Species Act protections for about>>
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana won't hold a Yellowstone region grizzly bear hunt in 2018 after state officials said they want to avoid complicating a lawsuit over the animal's legal status. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday against a hunt this year. Commission Chairman Dan Vermillion says the move doesn't mean there won't be a grizzly hunt in the future. Federal officials last year lifted Endangered Species Act protections for about>>
House passes tougher greenhouse gas emissions targets
House passes tougher greenhouse gas emissions targets
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington state would set more aggressive targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under a bill that passed the House. After lengthy heated debate, the House passed the measure Wednesday night on a 50-48 vote, along party lines. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration. The measure calls for deeper cuts to greenhouse gas emissions than what the Legislature set in 2008. By 2025, the state would reduce emissions to 19 percent be...>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington state would set more aggressive targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under a bill that passed the House. After lengthy heated debate, the House passed the measure Wednesday night on a 50-48 vote, along party lines. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration. The measure calls for deeper cuts to greenhouse gas emissions than what the Legislature set in 2008. By 2025, the state would reduce emissions to 19 percent be...>>