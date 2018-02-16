Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal first images of baby Sienna

Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal first images of baby SiennaPosted: Updated:
Spokane family searches for driver who hit, injured teen crossing the street
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight a Spokane teen is recovering from a hit and run crash where a driver drove into him and then took off. Avery Plank founded and runs the charity "Project Unconditional Love," a project that gives dog and cat food to homeless people so they can feed their pets. While he helps others every week, tonight he's the one hoping for help. The accident happened hear near Columbia and Magnolia, just a few blocks from Whitman E...>>
Florida high school shooting claimed students and teachers
Sheriff: Florida school gunman fired into 5 classrooms
PARKLAND, Fla. - A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting that killed 17 people stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday that Nikolas Cruz tried to mix in with a group of students fleeing the school. The sheriff says he then headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald's.>>
Spokane police searching for suspect after shooting in N. Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after a shooting in north Spokane Wednesday night. It happened near the intersection of Frederick and Lincoln. Witnesses say the victim was walking down the street when the suspect approached him.>>
Washington Senate votes to abolish death penalty
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The Washington Senate has passed a measure to abolish the state's death penalty. Senate Bill 6052 passed on 26-22 bipartisan vote and now heads to the House for consideration. This comes after controversy caused by multiple failed attempts to abolish it in recent years, despite a moratorium put in place by Governor Jay Inslee in 2014.>>
Convicted murderer Charles Capone sentenced to life in prison
Convicted murderer Charles Capone sentenced to life in prisonMOSCOW, Idaho - Just after 12:00pm Monday, convicted murderer Charles Capone was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his estranged wife Rachael Anderson. >>MOSCOW, Idaho - Just after 12:00pm Monday, convicted murderer Charles Capone was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his estranged wife Rachael Anderson. It's a fixed term sentence, meaning there will be no chance he could get out early. Capone spoke to the court for 45 minutes in his defense, however the judge felt Capone was not remorseful for his crimes.>>
Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal first images of baby Sienna
KHQ.COM - Has anyone else been wondering... didn't Russel Wilson and Ciara have a baby recently? Where are the photos of their beautiful baby girl? Well the reason no one has seen their baby girl Sienna, is because no photos of their daughter have been released, until now. For the first time Ciara shared photos of their brown-eyed, curly haired little girl saying, "Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you...">>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 15th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 15th.>>
Spokane family searches for driver who hit, injured teen crossing the street
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight a Spokane teen is recovering from a hit and run crash where a driver drove into him and then took off. Avery Plank founded and runs the charity "Project Unconditional Love," a project that gives dog and cat food to homeless people so they can feed their pets. While he helps others every week, tonight he's the one hoping for help. The accident happened hear near Columbia and Magnolia, just a few blocks from Whitman E...>>
Florida high school shooting claimed students and teachers
The Latest: US beats Slovakia 2-1 in Olympic hockey
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local): 2:45 p.m. College players have led the United States to an important 2-1 victory over Slovakia in group play at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Ryan Donato scored two power-play goals and Troy Terry dominated with his speed. Donato, who plays for his father Ted at Harvard, delivered the kind of offense USA Hockey wanted when it picked four NCAA players for its no-NHL Ol...>>
WATCH: Suspect barricades self inside Garden Grove police cruiser, fires round at officers
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - A suspect barricaded himself inside a Garden Grove, California police cruiser for hours and fired a round at officers before being arrested Tuesday night. According to ABC 7, officers arrived to Morningside Recovery, a drug and alcohol treatment facility, around 10 p.m. to assist during a psychiatric evaluation on a man. While waiting for an ambulance to arrive, the man was placed in the back of a vehicle. Officers say>>
2 Swiss athletes contract norovirus at Olympics
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local): 1:15 p.m. The Swiss Olympic team says norovirus was detected in two of its athletes in recent days at the Pyeongchang Games. The Swiss team did not identify the athletes Friday but said they haven't been staying in the main Olympic village. The team says they no longer have symptoms of the virus and should compete in their events. The athletes were immediat...>>
Psychologists: Focus on filling your own home with love
SPOKANE, Wash. - With another school shooting this week in Florida, it's likely your children are asking you questions. Local experts say they best thing you can do is focus on creating a safe loving home for your family. Dr. Michelle Estelle said it's important to ask you children questions. She said reserve voicing your opinion until you really hear what it is your child has to say. "We want to guide the conversation according to age appropriate talk>>
Bicyclist killed in Milton hit-and-run crash identified
MILTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities have identified a bicyclist killed early Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash in Milton. The News Tribune reports King County medical examiners identified the man as 29-year-old Ryan B. Joe. The Washington State Patrol says Joe was riding south on Meridian Avenue East when he was struck and killed by an unknown motorist that fled the scene. Detectives believe he may have been knocked off his bike before being run over. ...>>
Community rallies to help woman whose home was ransacked
SPOKANE, Wash. - The community rallies after a woman’s house is burglarized, and donations for a charity are stolen. KHQ first told you about Dorothy Balum a week ago. Burglars ransacked her home and took jewelry, checkbooks, and bags of donations for Hope House, an organization that helps homeless women. A former student of hers who saw our story started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Hope House in her name. He wrote, “This is one of the most caring women I’ve ...>>
