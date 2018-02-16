Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal first images of baby Sienna

KHQ.COM - Has anyone else been wondering... didn't Russell Wilson and Ciara have a baby recently? Where are the photos of their beautiful baby girl?



Well the reason no one has seen their baby girl Sienna, is because photos of their daughter haven't been released, until now.



For the first time Ciara shared photos of their brown-eyed, curly haired little girl saying, "Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you...meet my baby girl."



She posted the photos on an app called Trace Me... and it should also be mentioned, if you're wondering who the lucky photographer was that got to participate in the special photo shoot, the beautiful images were taken by Russell Wilson himself.

Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you...meet my baby girl on my @TraceMe_App ?? https://t.co/lgAkPzT9BG pic.twitter.com/vHUgFhv45K — Ciara (@ciara) February 15, 2018