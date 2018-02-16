Father of Florida shooting victim speaks out against gun violence: "I sent her to school! She was supposed to be safe!"

KHQ.COM - Ninth grader Jaime Guttenberg, 14, loved to dance and hoped to become an occupational therapist and mother, aunt Abbie Youkilis said.



"She always looked out for the underdog and the bullied and she probably had been kind to the (former) student who shot her," Youkilis said in a written statement sent to The Associated Press.



Guttenberg leaves her parents, Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg, and brother Jesse. Her father said in a Facebook post that he is "trying to figure out how my family gets through this."



Her father also spoke out against gun violence during a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the victims. "My girl! My 14-year-old baby! And for those of you who know Jaime, she was the life of the party, she was the energy in the room! She made people laugh and yes, sometimes she made us cry, but she was always known. She always made her presence known. I sent her to school yesterday. She was supposed to be safe! My job is to protect my children and I sent my kid to school! In the morning, sometimes things get so crazy, she runs out, behind, and she's like, 'I gotta go dad bye!' And I don't always get to say, 'I love you!' I don't remember if I said that to Jaime yesterday morning. Jamie was such a special kid, all of the kids here are. What is unfathomable is Jamie took a bullet and is dead. I don't know what I do next. My wife is home. We are broken. But I can tell you, don't tell me there's no such thing as gun violence! It happened in Parkland!"



Youkilis called for gun-control legislation, saying Jaime's parents were "the world's most loving and over-protective parents but they could not protect Jaime from the sickness that has gripped our country."



Father of Jaime Guttenberg, one of 17 victims killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school, speaks at a vigil for victims. https://t.co/GUMlXBCYsJ pic.twitter.com/eiMzIVtOmW — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 15, 2018