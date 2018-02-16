13 Russian nationals charged in Mueller investigation

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.



The defendants are accused of violating U.S. criminal laws to interfere with American elections and the political process.



Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

