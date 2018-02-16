13 Russian nationals charged in Mueller investigation - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

13 Russian nationals charged in Mueller investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) - The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
 
The defendants are accused of violating U.S. criminal laws to interfere with American elections and the political process.
 
Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

