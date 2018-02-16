13 Russian nationals charged in Mueller investigation

13 Russian nationals charged in Mueller investigationPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal first images of baby Sienna
Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal first images of baby Sienna
KHQ.COM - Has anyone else been wondering... didn't Russel Wilson and Ciara have a baby recently? Where are the photos of their beautiful baby girl? Well the reason no one has seen their baby girl Sienna, is because no photos of their daughter have been released, until now. For the first time Ciara shared photos of their brown-eyed, curly haired little girl saying, "Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you...">>
KHQ.COM - Has anyone else been wondering... didn't Russel Wilson and Ciara have a baby recently? Where are the photos of their beautiful baby girl? Well the reason no one has seen their baby girl Sienna, is because no photos of their daughter have been released, until now. For the first time Ciara shared photos of their brown-eyed, curly haired little girl saying, "Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you...">>
School Closures & Delays
School Closures
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.>>
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.>>
Spokane family searches for driver who hit, injured teen crossing the street
Spokane family searches for driver who hit, injured teen crossing the street
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight a Spokane teen is recovering from a hit and run crash where a driver drove into him and then took off. Avery Plank founded and runs the charity "Project Unconditional Love," a project that gives dog and cat food to homeless people so they can feed their pets. While he helps others every week, tonight he's the one hoping for help. The accident happened hear near Columbia and Magnolia, just a few blocks from Whitman E...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight a Spokane teen is recovering from a hit and run crash where a driver drove into him and then took off. Avery Plank founded and runs the charity "Project Unconditional Love," a project that gives dog and cat food to homeless people so they can feed their pets. While he helps others every week, tonight he's the one hoping for help. The accident happened hear near Columbia and Magnolia, just a few blocks from Whitman E...>>
Florida high school shooting claimed students and teachers
Florida high school shooting claimed students and teachers(AP) - When a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida, he claimed the lives of students with their whole lives ahead of them, along with those of the teachers who tried to protect them. Here is a look at the 17 people who authorities say died in the deadly shooting Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland: COACH AND SECURITY MONITOR Assistant football coach Aaron Feis was shot to death while selflessly shi...>>(AP) - When a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida, he claimed the lives of students with their whole lives ahead of them, along with those of the teachers who tried to protect them. Here is a look at the 17 people who authorities say died in the deadly shooting Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland: COACH AND SECURITY MONITOR Assistant football coach Aaron Feis was shot to death while selflessly shi...>>
Sheriff: Florida school gunman fired into 5 classrooms
Sheriff: Florida school gunman fired into 5 classrooms
PARKLAND, Fla. - A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting that killed 17 people stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday that Nikolas Cruz tried to mix in with a group of students fleeing the school. The sheriff says he then headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald's.>>
PARKLAND, Fla. - A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting that killed 17 people stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday that Nikolas Cruz tried to mix in with a group of students fleeing the school. The sheriff says he then headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald's.>>
Spokane police searching for suspect after shooting in N. Spokane
Spokane police searching for suspect after shooting in N. Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after a shooting in north Spokane Wednesday night. It happened near the intersection of Frederick and Lincoln. Witnesses say the victim was walking down the street when the suspect approached him.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating after a shooting in north Spokane Wednesday night. It happened near the intersection of Frederick and Lincoln. Witnesses say the victim was walking down the street when the suspect approached him.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
13 Russian nationals charged in Mueller investigation
13 Russian nationals charged in Mueller investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) - The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities. The defendants are accused of violating U.S. criminal laws to interfere with American elections and the political process. Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities. The defendants are accused of violating U.S. criminal laws to interfere with American elections and the political process. Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.>>
Father of Florida shooting victim speaks out against gun violence: "I sent her to school! She was supposed to be safe!"
Father of Florida shooting victim speaks out against gun violence: "I sent her to school! She was supposed to be safe!"
KHQ.COM - Ninth grader Jaime Guttenberg, 14, loved to dance and hoped to become an occupational therapist and mother. Her father also spoke out against gun violence during a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the victims. "My girl! My 14-year-old baby!... I sent her to school yesterday. She was supposed to be safe! My job is to protect my children and I sent my kid to school!">>
KHQ.COM - Ninth grader Jaime Guttenberg, 14, loved to dance and hoped to become an occupational therapist and mother. Her father also spoke out against gun violence during a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the victims. "My girl! My 14-year-old baby!... I sent her to school yesterday. She was supposed to be safe! My job is to protect my children and I sent my kid to school!">>
Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal first images of baby Sienna
Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal first images of baby Sienna
KHQ.COM - Has anyone else been wondering... didn't Russel Wilson and Ciara have a baby recently? Where are the photos of their beautiful baby girl? Well the reason no one has seen their baby girl Sienna, is because no photos of their daughter have been released, until now. For the first time Ciara shared photos of their brown-eyed, curly haired little girl saying, "Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you...">>
KHQ.COM - Has anyone else been wondering... didn't Russel Wilson and Ciara have a baby recently? Where are the photos of their beautiful baby girl? Well the reason no one has seen their baby girl Sienna, is because no photos of their daughter have been released, until now. For the first time Ciara shared photos of their brown-eyed, curly haired little girl saying, "Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you...">>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 15th
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 15th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 15th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 15th.>>
Spokane family searches for driver who hit, injured teen crossing the street
Spokane family searches for driver who hit, injured teen crossing the street
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight a Spokane teen is recovering from a hit and run crash where a driver drove into him and then took off. Avery Plank founded and runs the charity "Project Unconditional Love," a project that gives dog and cat food to homeless people so they can feed their pets. While he helps others every week, tonight he's the one hoping for help. The accident happened hear near Columbia and Magnolia, just a few blocks from Whitman E...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight a Spokane teen is recovering from a hit and run crash where a driver drove into him and then took off. Avery Plank founded and runs the charity "Project Unconditional Love," a project that gives dog and cat food to homeless people so they can feed their pets. While he helps others every week, tonight he's the one hoping for help. The accident happened hear near Columbia and Magnolia, just a few blocks from Whitman E...>>
Florida high school shooting claimed students and teachers
Florida high school shooting claimed students and teachers(AP) - When a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida, he claimed the lives of students with their whole lives ahead of them, along with those of the teachers who tried to protect them. Here is a look at the 17 people who authorities say died in the deadly shooting Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland: COACH AND SECURITY MONITOR Assistant football coach Aaron Feis was shot to death while selflessly shi...>>(AP) - When a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida, he claimed the lives of students with their whole lives ahead of them, along with those of the teachers who tried to protect them. Here is a look at the 17 people who authorities say died in the deadly shooting Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland: COACH AND SECURITY MONITOR Assistant football coach Aaron Feis was shot to death while selflessly shi...>>
The Latest: US beats Slovakia 2-1 in Olympic hockey
The Latest: US beats Slovakia 2-1 in Olympic hockey
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local): 2:45 p.m. College players have led the United States to an important 2-1 victory over Slovakia in group play at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Ryan Donato scored two power-play goals and Troy Terry dominated with his speed. Donato, who plays for his father Ted at Harvard, delivered the kind of offense USA Hockey wanted when it picked four NCAA players for its no-NHL Ol...>>
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local): 2:45 p.m. College players have led the United States to an important 2-1 victory over Slovakia in group play at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Ryan Donato scored two power-play goals and Troy Terry dominated with his speed. Donato, who plays for his father Ted at Harvard, delivered the kind of offense USA Hockey wanted when it picked four NCAA players for its no-NHL Ol...>>
WATCH: Suspect barricades self inside Garden Grove police cruiser, fires round at officers
WATCH: Suspect barricades self inside Garden Grove police cruiser, fires round at officers
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - A suspect barricaded himself inside a Garden Grove, California police cruiser for hours and fired a round at officers before being arrested Tuesday night. According to ABC 7, officers arrived to Morningside Recovery, a drug and alcohol treatment facility, around 10 p.m. to assist during a psychiatric evaluation on a man. While waiting for an ambulance to arrive, the man was placed in the back of a vehicle. Officers say>>
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. - A suspect barricaded himself inside a Garden Grove, California police cruiser for hours and fired a round at officers before being arrested Tuesday night. According to ABC 7, officers arrived to Morningside Recovery, a drug and alcohol treatment facility, around 10 p.m. to assist during a psychiatric evaluation on a man. While waiting for an ambulance to arrive, the man was placed in the back of a vehicle. Officers say>>
2 Swiss athletes contract norovirus at Olympics
2 Swiss athletes contract norovirus at Olympics
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local): 1:15 p.m. The Swiss Olympic team says norovirus was detected in two of its athletes in recent days at the Pyeongchang Games. The Swiss team did not identify the athletes Friday but said they haven't been staying in the main Olympic village. The team says they no longer have symptoms of the virus and should compete in their events. The athletes were immediat...>>
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local): 1:15 p.m. The Swiss Olympic team says norovirus was detected in two of its athletes in recent days at the Pyeongchang Games. The Swiss team did not identify the athletes Friday but said they haven't been staying in the main Olympic village. The team says they no longer have symptoms of the virus and should compete in their events. The athletes were immediat...>>
Psychologists: Focus on filling your own home with love
Psychologists: Focus on filling your own home with love
SPOKANE, Wash. - With another school shooting this week in Florida, it's likely your children are asking you questions. Local experts say they best thing you can do is focus on creating a safe loving home for your family. Dr. Michelle Estelle said it's important to ask you children questions. She said reserve voicing your opinion until you really hear what it is your child has to say. "We want to guide the conversation according to age appropriate talk>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - With another school shooting this week in Florida, it's likely your children are asking you questions. Local experts say they best thing you can do is focus on creating a safe loving home for your family. Dr. Michelle Estelle said it's important to ask you children questions. She said reserve voicing your opinion until you really hear what it is your child has to say. "We want to guide the conversation according to age appropriate talk>>