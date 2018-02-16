Republican senator arrested & charged with video voyeurism, exto - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Republican senator arrested & charged with video voyeurism, extortion

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island state senator has been arrested on charges of video voyeurism and extortion.
 
State police say Republican Sen. Nicholas Kettle was arrested Friday and was being taken to their headquarters to be processed. They say they're unsure when Kettle will appear in court.
 
Kettle's lawyer, Paul DiMaio, calls the video voyeurism charge "nonsense" and says he has no idea what the extortion charges are about.
 
State police Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin says the two extortion counts came through a grand jury indictment. The one count of video voyeurism was brought by state police, who won't comment further on the charges.
 
Kettle is 27 years old and serves as the Senate minority whip in the tiny Republican caucus. He represents parts of Coventry, Foster, Scituate (SIH'-choo-iht) and West Greenwich.

