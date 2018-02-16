Mass shooters use loopholes, lapses in checks to get gunsPosted: Updated:
Mass shooters use loopholes, lapses in checks to get guns
KHQ.COM - Nikolas Cruz is just the latest U.S. mass shooter to legally obtain and own weapons because of limited weapons laws, lapses in the background check process or law enforcement's failure to heed warnings of concerning behavior. The 19-year-old had made threats and was expelled from school, bragged about killing animals, posed with guns on social media and went to a clinic for mental health treatment before took an AR-15-style rifle he had bought legally to a Florida high school.>>
