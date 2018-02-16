SCAM ALERT: Spokane County Sheriff's Office warns of caller posi - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SCAM ALERT: Spokane County Sheriff's Office warns of caller posing as county official

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office wants to warn you about a scam call circulating, where the scammer pretends to work at the Spokane Clerk's Office.

During the call, the scammer identifies himself as ‘John Witter’ from the Spokane Clerk’s Office.  This scammer, calling from 509-552-4304, goes on to say there was an arrest warrant for the person’s spouse and the “fees” needed to be payed to clear his record. 

John Witter is the Spokane County District Court Administrator and he would not, nor will anyone else from Spokane County, ever call and threaten or try and intimidate you into paying “fees” with prepaid credit cards or into providing personal banking information. 

NO government agency or legitimate business will do this so if you receive one of these calls, just hang up.  If you are unsure, hang up, then look up the agency or business yourself using the internet, an old phone book, something you trust, not a number the scammer provides you. 

If you receive a call from someone who states they are or are with your grandchild, cousin, or some other family member and they are hurt, been arrested, or need money for some reason, contact other family members to confirm the story or look up the information yourself and do not call the number the scammer provided you.    

Don’t fall victim to scammers, always independently confirm information and never provide social security numbers, passwords, or personal banking information to ANYONE over the phone.  

