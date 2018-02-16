The Latest: No evidence of a shooting at Highline College - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The Latest: No evidence of a shooting at Highline College

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES, Wash. -

(AP) - The Latest on reports of shots fired at a Washington state community college (all times local):
  
12:06 p.m.
  
Authorities say they found no evidence of a shooting at a Washington state community college where there were reports of shots fired.
  
Kent Assistant Police Chief Rafael Padilla said Friday that authorities walked the entire Highline College campus and did not find anything. The school of about 17,000 in Des Moines, Washington, was placed on lockdown about 9 a.m.
  
Just before noon, the school says law enforcement told them the situation was "all clear." Classes for the remainder of the day were cancelled.
  
The school is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Seattle.
  
___
  
10:20 a.m.
  
Fire officials in Washington state say they know of no people with injuries following reports of possible shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.
  
Police armed with heavy weaponry swarmed Highline College in the city of Des Moines Friday morning after the reports of shots. Students were told to shelter in place as police searched the campus.
  
About an hour after the initial report, the South King Fire agency tweeted it knew of "no known" victims.
  
Police say they are trying to determine whether shots were fired.
  
The school is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Seattle in Des Moines, Washington. It has about 17,000 students.
  
SWAT team officers carrying guns were seen on video walking around one of the school's parking lots.
  
___
  
9:51 a.m.
  
Local police and the Washington State Patrol have responded to a report of shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.
  
The Renton Police Department said on Twitter that the reports Friday morning were not confirmed but advised people to avoid the area around Highline College.
  
The college says that police were evacuating buildings and assessing the situation.
  
The school is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Seattle in Des Moines, Washington. It has about 17,000 students.
  
___
  
9:44 a.m.
  
A community college south of Seattle was on lockdown after reports of shots fired.
  
Reports of gunfire came in just after 9 a.m. Friday at Highline College in Des Moines, Washington. Police were responding to the scene.
  
No other information was immediately available.
  
Des Moines is 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Seattle.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/16/2018 12:18:53 PM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal first images of baby Sienna

    Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal first images of baby Sienna

    Friday, February 16 2018 8:47 AM EST2018-02-16 13:47:41 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Has anyone else been wondering... didn't Russel Wilson and Ciara have a baby recently? Where are the photos of their beautiful baby girl?  Well the reason no one has seen their baby girl Sienna, is because no photos of their daughter have been released, until now.  For the first time Ciara shared photos of their brown-eyed, curly haired little girl saying, "Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you..."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Has anyone else been wondering... didn't Russel Wilson and Ciara have a baby recently? Where are the photos of their beautiful baby girl?  Well the reason no one has seen their baby girl Sienna, is because no photos of their daughter have been released, until now.  For the first time Ciara shared photos of their brown-eyed, curly haired little girl saying, "Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you..."

    >>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    >>

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

    >>

  • Spokane family searches for driver who hit, injured teen crossing the street

    Spokane family searches for driver who hit, injured teen crossing the street

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:35 AM EST2018-02-16 06:35:26 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight a Spokane teen is recovering from a hit and run crash where a driver drove into him and then took off.   Avery Plank founded and runs the charity "Project Unconditional Love," a project that gives dog and cat food to homeless people so they can feed their pets.    While he helps others every week, tonight he's the one hoping for help. The accident happened hear near Columbia and Magnolia, just a few blocks from Whitman E...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight a Spokane teen is recovering from a hit and run crash where a driver drove into him and then took off.   Avery Plank founded and runs the charity "Project Unconditional Love," a project that gives dog and cat food to homeless people so they can feed their pets.    While he helps others every week, tonight he's the one hoping for help. The accident happened hear near Columbia and Magnolia, just a few blocks from Whitman E...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Everett teen charged with attempted murder for alleged school shooting plot

    Everett teen charged with attempted murder for alleged school shooting plot

    Friday, February 16 2018 7:14 PM EST2018-02-17 00:14:39 GMT

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A teen in Everett has been charged with attempted murder related to an alleged school shooting plot. The Daily Herald reports 18-year-old Joshua O'Connor also was charged Thursday in Everett District Court with robbery and assault. O'Connor was arrested Tuesday at ACES High School after police say his grandmother called 911 and showed officers a journal where he allegedly drew up plans to shoot students and use homemade explosives at the school.  ...

    >>

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A teen in Everett has been charged with attempted murder related to an alleged school shooting plot. The Daily Herald reports 18-year-old Joshua O'Connor also was charged Thursday in Everett District Court with robbery and assault. O'Connor was arrested Tuesday at ACES High School after police say his grandmother called 911 and showed officers a journal where he allegedly drew up plans to shoot students and use homemade explosives at the school.  ...

    >>

  • Magnitude-7.5 earthquake slams south, central Mexico

    Magnitude-7.5 earthquake slams south, central Mexico

    Friday, February 16 2018 7:04 PM EST2018-02-17 00:04:30 GMT

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - A powerful earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital, and setting off quake alert systems. Crowds of people gathered on central Reforma Avenue in Mexico City as the ground shook. The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's preliminary magnitude at 7.5 and said its epicenter was 2 kilometers southeast of Pinotepa in Oaxaca state. It had a depth of 43 kilometers.   ...

    >>

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - A powerful earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital, and setting off quake alert systems. Crowds of people gathered on central Reforma Avenue in Mexico City as the ground shook. The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's preliminary magnitude at 7.5 and said its epicenter was 2 kilometers southeast of Pinotepa in Oaxaca state. It had a depth of 43 kilometers.   ...

    >>

  • Man who sued former Seattle mayor over sex abuse claims found dead

    Man who sued former Seattle mayor over sex abuse claims found dead

    Friday, February 16 2018 6:59 PM EST2018-02-16 23:59:37 GMT
    Former Seattle Mayor Ed MurrayFormer Seattle Mayor Ed Murray

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A 47-year-old man who sued former Seattle Mayor Ed Murray over sexual abuse claims that effectively ended Murray's political career has been found dead. The King County Medical Examiner's Office said that Delvonn R. Heckard died Friday in the Seattle suburb of Auburn. The cause and manner of Heckard's death are pending. Heckard's lawsuit filed in April claimed Murray raped and molested Heckard as a teen. Other men came forward with similar claims after...

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A 47-year-old man who sued former Seattle Mayor Ed Murray over sexual abuse claims that effectively ended Murray's political career has been found dead. The King County Medical Examiner's Office said that Delvonn R. Heckard died Friday in the Seattle suburb of Auburn. The cause and manner of Heckard's death are pending. Heckard's lawsuit filed in April claimed Murray raped and molested Heckard as a teen. Other men came forward with similar claims after...

    >>
    •   