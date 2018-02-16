N. Idaho inmate's death due to undiagnosed heart condition

(AP) - Officials say a hereditary heart condition led to the death of an inmate at the Idaho Correctional Institute in Orofino.



The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office in a statement Thursday says 30-year-old Alexander Mecklin's death in January was due to the undiagnosed heart condition.



Mecklin collapsed in the weight room at the northern Idaho facility on Jan. 23 and died a short time later at Clearwater Valley Hospital.



Mecklin was serving time for burglary, but the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole was planning to release him in June.

2/16/2018 8:11:26 AM (GMT -8:00)