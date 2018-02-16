Priest River man convicted of ritualized abuse of his family

Priest River man convicted of ritualized abuse of his familyPosted: Updated:
Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal first images of baby Sienna
KHQ.COM - Has anyone else been wondering... didn't Russel Wilson and Ciara have a baby recently? Where are the photos of their beautiful baby girl? Well the reason no one has seen their baby girl Sienna, is because no photos of their daughter have been released, until now. For the first time Ciara shared photos of their brown-eyed, curly haired little girl saying, "Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you...">>
Spokane family searches for driver who hit, injured teen crossing the street
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight a Spokane teen is recovering from a hit and run crash where a driver drove into him and then took off. Avery Plank founded and runs the charity "Project Unconditional Love," a project that gives dog and cat food to homeless people so they can feed their pets. While he helps others every week, tonight he's the one hoping for help. The accident happened hear near Columbia and Magnolia, just a few blocks from Whitman E...>>
Florida high school shooting claimed students and teachers
Father of Florida shooting victim speaks out against gun violence: "I sent her to school! She was supposed to be safe!"
KHQ.COM - Ninth grader Jaime Guttenberg, 14, loved to dance and hoped to become an occupational therapist and mother. Her father also spoke out against gun violence during a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the victims. "My girl! My 14-year-old baby!... I sent her to school yesterday. She was supposed to be safe! My job is to protect my children and I sent my kid to school!">>
Sheriff: Florida school gunman fired into 5 classrooms
PARKLAND, Fla. - A Florida sheriff says the suspect in a school shooting that killed 17 people stopped at fast food restaurants after the attack. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news conference Thursday that Nikolas Cruz tried to mix in with a group of students fleeing the school. The sheriff says he then headed to a Wal-Mart and bought a drink at a Subway restaurant before walking to a McDonald's.>>
Everett teen charged with attempted murder for alleged school shooting plot
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A teen in Everett has been charged with attempted murder related to an alleged school shooting plot. The Daily Herald reports 18-year-old Joshua O'Connor also was charged Thursday in Everett District Court with robbery and assault. O'Connor was arrested Tuesday at ACES High School after police say his grandmother called 911 and showed officers a journal where he allegedly drew up plans to shoot students and use homemade explosives at the school. ...>>
Magnitude-7.5 earthquake slams south, central Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) - A powerful earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital, and setting off quake alert systems. Crowds of people gathered on central Reforma Avenue in Mexico City as the ground shook. The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's preliminary magnitude at 7.5 and said its epicenter was 2 kilometers southeast of Pinotepa in Oaxaca state. It had a depth of 43 kilometers. ...>>
Man who sued former Seattle mayor over sex abuse claims found dead
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A 47-year-old man who sued former Seattle Mayor Ed Murray over sexual abuse claims that effectively ended Murray's political career has been found dead. The King County Medical Examiner's Office said that Delvonn R. Heckard died Friday in the Seattle suburb of Auburn. The cause and manner of Heckard's death are pending. Heckard's lawsuit filed in April claimed Murray raped and molested Heckard as a teen. Other men came forward with similar claims after...>>
Royal City man arrested, accused of assaulting parents with a shovel
ROYAL CITY, Wash. - A man is accused of assaulting his parents with a shovel at their Royal City home. Royal City Police tell iFIBER One News that 25-year-old Wilmer Guerrero was talking with his father on Feb. 4 when things got heated. He eventually took off his jacket and punched his father several times in the face. Guerrero allegedly pushed his father to the ground, then kicked kicked him and stomped on his head. Police say that>>
Kennewick lawyer accused of stealing $330K from clients
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - The state Supreme Court has disbarred a Kennewick attorney charged with stealing nearly $330,000 from clients. The Tri-City Herald reports that Christoper Lee Neal's disbarment took effect Thursday. The 43-year-old lawyer had been suspended in 2016 from practicing in Washington state after a client who hired him to handle a dispute with the Internal Revenue Service raised concerns. Neal was previously disciplined in 2015 for losing a couple's cli...>>
Priest River man convicted of ritualized abuse of his family
SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - A northern Idaho man accused of using his religious beliefs to justify the physical and sexual abuse of his wife and children was found guilty of more than a dozen felony charges. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports a jury on Thursday convicted 49-year-old Dana Andrew Furtney on charges that included lewd conduct, sexual abuse of a child, ritualized abuse and domestic violence. Against the wishes of his counsel, Furtney testified Thursday that he might...>>
N. Idaho inmate's death due to undiagnosed heart condition
OROFINO, Idaho (AP) - Officials say a hereditary heart condition led to the death of an inmate at the Idaho Correctional Institute in Orofino. The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office in a statement Thursday says 30-year-old Alexander Mecklin's death in January was due to the undiagnosed heart condition. Mecklin collapsed in the weight room at the northern Idaho facility on Jan. 23 and died a short time later at Clearwater Valley Hospital. Mecklin was serving tim...>>
Guilty plea for teen accused of sparking Oregon wildfire
HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) - A teenager charged in juvenile court with starting a massive wildfire in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge last fall by tossing a lit firecracker into the woods has pleaded guilty. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the boy from Vancouver, Washington listened Friday to an hour of testimony from those affected by the wildfire and then read a statement apologizing for his actions. He was sentenced to community service and five years of probation. Au...>>
The Latest: No evidence of a shooting at Highline College
DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on reports of shots fired at a Washington state community college (all times local): 12:06 p.m. Authorities say they found no evidence of a shooting at a Washington state community college where there were reports of shots fired. Kent Assistant Police Chief Rafael Padilla said Friday that authorities walked the entire Highline College campus and did not find anything. The school of about 17,000 in Des Moines, Washington, was pla...>>
9 infected deer killed during hunt to gauge Montana disease
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Hunters killed at least nine infected deer during a pair of special hunts intended to gauge the prevalence of a newly-found wildlife disease in Montana. State officials announced Friday that hunters killed more than 450 deer before the special hunts ended this week in Bridger and Liberty counties. Tests on some animals are still pending. Biologists are looking for chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological illness that first appeared in Montana last>>
