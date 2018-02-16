Priest River man convicted of ritualized abuse of his family

(AP) - A northern Idaho man accused of using his religious beliefs to justify the physical and sexual abuse of his wife and children was found guilty of more than a dozen felony charges.



The Bonner County Daily Bee reports a jury on Thursday convicted 49-year-old Dana Andrew Furtney on charges that included lewd conduct, sexual abuse of a child, ritualized abuse and domestic violence.



Against the wishes of his counsel, Furtney testified Thursday that he might have inappropriately touched his daughters while giving massages, but he said it was not for his own sexual gratification.



When questioned about forcing his son to consume feces as part of as a religious rite, Furtney told the court "that was my idea."



Furtney is scheduled to be sentenced in May.



2/16/2018 8:08:12 AM (GMT -8:00)