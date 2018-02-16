Kennewick lawyer accused of stealing $330K from clients

(AP) - The state Supreme Court has disbarred a Kennewick attorney charged with stealing nearly $330,000 from clients.



The Tri-City Herald reports that Christoper Lee Neal's disbarment took effect Thursday. The 43-year-old lawyer had been suspended in 2016 from practicing in Washington state after a client who hired him to handle a dispute with the Internal Revenue Service raised concerns.



Neal was previously disciplined in 2015 for losing a couple's client file and failing to keep proper records.



He is accused of similar acts by multiple former clients.



A court-ordered mental health evaluation of Neal found that he suffers from an "unspecified depressive disorder," but he can understand and participate in his defense.



Attempts to locate Neal for comment were unsuccessful.



His trial is set for May.



Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

