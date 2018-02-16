Royal City man arrested, accused of assaulting parents with a sh - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Royal City man arrested, accused of assaulting parents with a shovel

ROYAL CITY, Wash. -

 A man is accused of assaulting his parents with a shovel at their Royal City home.

Royal City Police tell iFIBER One News that 25-year-old Wilmer Guerrero was talking with his father on Feb. 4 when things got heated. He eventually took off his jacket and punched his father several times in the face. Guerrero allegedly pushed his father to the ground, then kicked kicked him and stomped on his head. Police say that Guerrero then grabbed a shovel and hit his father in the face multiple times.

Guerrero’s mother tried to intervene, but was told by her son to get away before he punched her in the face, too. Police say he then swung the shovel, hitting her in the shin and causing a large laceration.

Police say Guerrero’s father was partially alert when they arrived at the home. According to the police report, he suffered a broken jaw, multiple cuts and a six to eight inch laceration to his face. The father was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Spokane. The mother was also treated at a local hospital.

Guerrero was found outside a nearby home and was taken into custody.

Police say this isn't their first run in with Guerrero. iFIBER One reports that he was previously convicted of assault in the second degree for a “significant and brutal act of domestic violence” against his then girlfriend. Court record show at the age of 17-year-old he assaulted her with a wrench, space heater and a car jack.

Guerrero is currently being held in the Grant County Jail on $250,000 bail.

