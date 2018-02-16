Man who sued former Seattle mayor over sex abuse claims found de - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man who sued former Seattle mayor over sex abuse claims found dead

Former Seattle Mayor Ed Murray Former Seattle Mayor Ed Murray
SEATTLE -

(AP) - A 47-year-old man who sued former Seattle Mayor Ed Murray over sexual abuse claims that effectively ended Murray's political career has been found dead.
  
The King County Medical Examiner's Office said that Delvonn R. Heckard died Friday in the Seattle suburb of Auburn. The cause and manner of Heckard's death are pending.
  
Heckard's lawsuit filed in April claimed Murray raped and molested Heckard as a teen. Other men came forward with similar claims after the lawsuit was filed.
  
Murray was in his first term as mayor when he resigned Sept. 12, hours after The Seattle Times reported his cousin, Joseph Dyer, had become the fifth man to publicly accuse Murray of child sexual abuse decades ago.
  
Murray has denied all the allegations.
  
Heckard had dropped and then refiled his lawsuit, adding the city as a defendant.
  
The city settled with Heckard in late December for $150,000.

