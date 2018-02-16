Everett teen charged with attempted murder for alleged school shooting plot

(AP) - A teen in Everett has been charged with attempted murder related to an alleged school shooting plot.



The Daily Herald reports 18-year-old Joshua O'Connor also was charged Thursday in Everett District Court with robbery and assault.



O'Connor was arrested Tuesday at ACES High School after police say his grandmother called 911 and showed officers a journal where he allegedly drew up plans to shoot students and use homemade explosives at the school.



Police say they seized a rifle she found in a guitar case.



The robbery charge is connected to a convenience store holdup Monday that police say O'Connor participated in to help fund the school shooting.



The assault charge comes from an alleged escape attempt after his arrest.



In court, public defender Rachel Forde noted the gun and grenade shells were legal to possess and that "musings and ventings" in O'Connor's journal weren't enough evidence to support a charge of attempted murder.



O'Connor remains jailed on $5 million.



___



Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/16/2018 2:47:27 PM (GMT -8:00)