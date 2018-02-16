Spokane man gives car to total stranger in need

A Spokane man made it his mission to help those going through some tough times.

Rick Clark has helped out in more ways than some people could ever try to.

Friday, he helped gift a new car to two people.

It all started when residents approached Clark about spare cars they had and they wanted to donate them to people in need.

A Honda Accord and another car were gifted, but Rick selected Kendra McQueen and another woman live on his Facebook.

We’ve done stories with Rick before, but this one takes the cake.

He says it’s amazing to see people take it upon themselves to help others who may be going through a rough patch.

“Because I've seen these things head-on and I really can connect with people and when they are going through something,” Clark said, “I've got a similar story that I remember going through not having a car for 4 years and taking the bus and how hard it was with kids. To me it's a no-brainer but it's just because it's part of who I am, it's how I was built."

As an added bonus, a local family has helped step up and pay for the first six months of car insurance.