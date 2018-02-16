North Idaho man tries to make off with 40 ft long poles

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Brett K. Anderson of Post Falls, ID Thursday after he was reported to have been hitting on-coming cars with a large poles sticking out of his own vehicle in the area of N. Meyer Rd. and Hayden Ave.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered Anderson had stolen stole several 30-40’ long pieces of irrigation pipe from a nearby farm field and was then attempting to transport the irrigation pipe to a recycling facility.

Deputies say Anderson tried to transport the 40’ pipes by sticking them through the side windows of the Silver Chevy Impala he was driving, which caused the pipes to extend out into on-coming traffic. Three motorists reported damage to their vehicles as Anderson was attempting to drive from the area.

After being interviewed, Anderson was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for Possession of Stolen Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was also cited and released for Petit Theft and Reckless Driving.