Family left high and dry after Trader Tots consignment store's surprise closure

Billie Swanson has her hands full.

Taking care of two boys could be a full-time job.

“Kids grow in and out of stuff so quickly and it's a nice place to go and to have that option and some extra money in our pockets,” Swanson said.



Swanson is taking about Trader Tots Consignment Store in Post Falls.

It’s a place she’s gone to in the past to sell her kids old clothes and buy new ones.

That is, until recently.

“They locked up shop, they covered all the windows, they loaded everything up in trailers and that was it,” Swanson said.

We took a visit to Trader Tots and saw the same thing.



A locked door, cardboard over the windows and the shop was empty on the inside.

A sign on the door read “we are relocating, we will notify consigners and customers via email and Facebook when we know.”

We checked their Facebook page; it says the content is not available.

But, Swanson and several others say the store has been closed for weeks.

“The only thing that they can do is try calling and going there but the doors haven't been open,” she said.

So we attempted to call, and after being on the phone for over a minute, it goes to voicemail and the mailbox is full.

Swanson and other moms say all they want is an answer.