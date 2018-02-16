Davenport mom demands change after school threat

It was a late September afternoon in 2017. Most remember the time frame because the community was still reeling from the shooting at Freeman High School.

But Trina Ryan remembers the day for another reason.

”I don't want anybody else to have to get the phone call,” said Ryan. “It was just an automated call.”

That call was a warning to parents alerting them to a social media gun threat at Reardan High School, where Ryan's son attended.

“You don't know what is going on, you don't know if it's your kid, you don't know,” said Ryan. “And it happens here.”

Since that day, Ryan has pulled her 14-year-old son from the school. Not because of the threat, but because of why she believes the threat was made.

“This [one] child is having a problem because he's angry at school, this [one] child is having a problem because he's picked on at school,” said Ryan. “Why do you think we're having problems with these children that are going to school with guns? It’s because nobody helped them.”

Ryan says bullying was running rampant in the Reardan School District and says her son was a victim for several years.

Now she's taking a stand by advocating for change.

“Let's get some mental health counselors. Not just one that help our kids graduate,” said Ryan. “One that actually goes and helps and pays attention and says are they okay?”

In the past few months, the Reardan School District has taken a pro-active approach toward ending bullying. They've started an anti-bullying campaign where they teach students to value each other.

Ryan says it’s something that should have happened before her son ever stepped foot inside the school.

“Do I think they did it because all of the things that happened in that week? Yes,” said Ryan. “I just hope maybe I was a piece of it.”