Boy Runs To Raise SIDS Awareness
Boy Runs To Raise SIDS Awareness
Boy Runs To Raise SIDS Awareness
SPOKANE, Wash. - 10-year-old Kaedan Adams is one of the smallest people on the treadmill at the YMCA, but he might have one of the biggest hearts. He’s working out at the gym every other day getting in shape to run the Windermere Half Marathon. He isn’t just running, he’s raising money for a good cause. Kaedan is asking people to sponsor him and pledge $13.10 for the 13.1 miles he’ll run in the race. The money will go to the Inland Northwest SIDS Foundation,>>
