Boy Runs To Raise SIDS Awareness

10-year-old Kaedan Adams is one of the smallest people on the treadmill at the YMCA, but he might have one of the biggest hearts. He’s working out at the gym every other day getting in shape to run the Windermere Half Marathon. He isn’t just running, he’s raising money for a good cause.

Kaedan is asking people to sponsor him and pledge $13.10 for the 13.1 miles he’ll run in the race. The money will go to the Inland Northwest SIDS Foundation, a local organization that supports families in their grief after losing an infant to SIDS. It also provides safe sleeping class and awareness in an effort to decrease SIDS.

The cause is personal for Kaedan. He lost his 3-month-old sister, Athena, to SIDS when he was 3 years old. He admits he doesn’t remember much about his sister, but he says he does remember reading to her. Athena’s memory lives on in the stories her mom, Christen, shares with Kaedan. Christen admits her family is still getting over the loss of her daughter, but admits she’s proud to see her son working so hard for other families who have lived through the same tragedy, and in an effort to increase awareness about SIDS.

The marathon is in May 20th. You still have time to donate to Kaedan’s cause. You can sponsor him and follow his journey on Facebook, just look for Kaedan First Marathon SIDS Fundraiser.