Suspect was a 'good shot' on NRA-backed school rifle team

(AP) - Authorities say the former student accused of fatally shooting 17 people at a Florida high school had excelled at marksmanship in the school's air-rifle program, which received a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.



The NRA Foundation gave nearly $2.2 million to schools across 30 states as of 2016, the latest year in which its federal tax filings are publicly available. The money was used by the gun group to support youth shooting clubs and other programs.



Records show that the JROTC program at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School - the site of Wednesday's shooting - received about $10,000 in non-cash assistance from the NRA's fundraising and charitable arm in 2016, when shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was on the squad.



One student described Cruz as "a very good shot."

2/16/2018 8:11:49 PM (GMT -8:00)