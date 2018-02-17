Poodle dashes off, stops New York subway line

(AP) - It doesn't take much to slow down the New York subway system.



On Friday afternoon, one bundle of fur stopped train service on a transit line between Brooklyn and Manhattan.



Officer George Tsourovakas (tsoo-roh-VAH'-kahs) says a poodle named Dakota got away from a Brooklyn park run near the Manhattan Bridge and dashed into the York Street station, making it to the tracks of the F train and running southbound on the northbound tracks. To spare the animal, power was turned off and service to Manhattan ground to a halt for about an hour so the poodle could be rescued.



Officers responded, finally catching the dog two subway stations away, trailed by both Dakota's dog walker and its owner.

2/16/2018 7:52:46 PM (GMT -8:00)