The Latest: Korean man dies in media village at Olympics

The Latest: Korean man dies in media village at OlympicsPosted: Updated:
Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal first images of baby Sienna
KHQ.COM - Has anyone else been wondering... didn't Russel Wilson and Ciara have a baby recently? Where are the photos of their beautiful baby girl? Well the reason no one has seen their baby girl Sienna, is because no photos of their daughter have been released, until now. For the first time Ciara shared photos of their brown-eyed, curly haired little girl saying, "Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you...">>
Spokane family searches for driver who hit, injured teen crossing the street
SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight a Spokane teen is recovering from a hit and run crash where a driver drove into him and then took off. Avery Plank founded and runs the charity "Project Unconditional Love," a project that gives dog and cat food to homeless people so they can feed their pets. While he helps others every week, tonight he's the one hoping for help. The accident happened hear near Columbia and Magnolia, just a few blocks from Whitman E...>>
School Closures & Delays
Family left high and dry after Trader Tots consignment store's surprise closure
POST FALLS, Idaho - Billie Swanson has her hands full. Taking care of two boys could be a full-time job. “Kids grow in and out of stuff so quickly and it's a nice place to go and to have that option and some extra money in our pockets,” Swanson said. Swanson is taking about Trader Tots Consignment Store in Post Falls. It’s a place she’s gone to in the past to sell her kids old clothes and buy new ones. That is, until recently. “They>>
Teen charged with killing first-grader at elementary school playground to be tried as adult
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - A boy who was 14 when he was charged in the shooting death of his father at their home and a first-grader on a South Carolina elementary school playground will be tried as an adult, a judge ruled Friday. The decision from Family Court Judge Edgar Long means Jesse Osborne, now 15, could face decades in prison if convicted of murder. If he had been tried as a juvenile, he could have been kept behind bars only until his 21st birthday.>>
Republican senator arrested & charged with video voyeurism, extortion
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island state senator has been arrested on charges of video voyeurism and extortion. State police say Republican Sen. Nicholas Kettle was arrested Friday and was being taken to their headquarters to be processed. They say they're unsure when Kettle will appear in court.>>
Family left high and dry after Trader Tots consignment store's surprise closure
POST FALLS, Idaho - Billie Swanson has her hands full. Taking care of two boys could be a full-time job. “Kids grow in and out of stuff so quickly and it's a nice place to go and to have that option and some extra money in our pockets,” Swanson said. Swanson is taking about Trader Tots Consignment Store in Post Falls. It’s a place she’s gone to in the past to sell her kids old clothes and buy new ones. That is, until recently. “They>>
Mom demands change after school threat at Reardan High School
It was a late September afternoon in 2017. Most remember the time frame because the community was still reeling from the shooting at Freeman High School. But Trina Ryan remembers the day for another reason. ”I don't want anybody else to have to get the phone call,” said Ryan. “It was just an automated call.” That call was a warning to parents alerting them to a social media gun threat at Reardan High School, where Ryan's son attended.>>
Disney announces opening day for Disney World's 'Toy Story Land'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toy box will come to life at Wald Disney World in Florida this summer. Disney confirmed Friday that their upcoming Toy Story Land will officially open to guests on June 30. Located at Disney's Hollywood Studios, the 11-acre land will include two new attractions and a new entrance to the existing Toy Story Mania attraction. Guests will 'shrink' down to the size of toys while riding the new Slinky Dog>>
North Idaho man tries to make off with 40 ft long poles
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Brett K. Anderson of Post Falls, ID Thursday after he was reported to have been hitting on-coming cars with a large poles sticking out of his own vehicle in the area of N. Meyer Rd. and Hayden Ave. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered Anderson had stolen stole several 30-40’ long pieces of irrigation pipe from a nearby farm field and was>>
The Latest: Korean man dies in media village at Olympics
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local): 1:15 p.m. Pyeongchang Olympics organizers say a Korean man in his 50s has died in one of the media villages at the games. Organizing committee spokesman Sung Baik-you says the manwas working for a consortium of Japanese broadcasters during the games. The man was not responsive when he was found in his room by a co-worker. Sung says police were called and the Korea...>>
Poodle dashes off, stops New York subway line
NEW YORK (AP) - It doesn't take much to slow down the New York subway system. On Friday afternoon, one bundle of fur stopped train service on a transit line between Brooklyn and Manhattan. Officer George Tsourovakas (tsoo-roh-VAH'-kahs) says a poodle named Dakota got away from a Brooklyn park run near the Manhattan Bridge and dashed into the York Street station, making it to the tracks of the F train and running southbound on the northbound tracks. To spare the animal...>>
Suspect was a 'good shot' on NRA-backed school rifle team
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say the former student accused of fatally shooting 17 people at a Florida high school had excelled at marksmanship in the school's air-rifle program, which received a grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation. The NRA Foundation gave nearly $2.2 million to schools across 30 states as of 2016, the latest year in which its federal tax filings are publicly available. The money was used by the gun group to support youth shooting clubs and other>>
Missing man found dead at old mine in western Montana
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana. The Montana Standard reports 50-year-old Frank Piazzola's body was found at the base of the Anselmo gallows head frame in Butte on Thursday, and investigators believe he fell to his death. He was last seen Jan. 28. Butte-Silver Bow Coroner Lee LaBreche says an autopsy and toxicology tests are planned. The Anselmo Mine Yard once was an ...>>
Boy Runs To Raise SIDS Awareness
SPOKANE, Wash. - 10-year-old Kaedan Adams is one of the smallest people on the treadmill at the YMCA, but he might have one of the biggest hearts. He’s working out at the gym every other day getting in shape to run the Windermere Half Marathon. He isn’t just running, he’s raising money for a good cause. Kaedan is asking people to sponsor him and pledge $13.10 for the 13.1 miles he’ll run in the race. The money will go to the Inland Northwest SIDS Foundation,>>
Spokane man gives car to total stranger in need
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man made it his mission to help those going through some tough times. Rick Clark has helped out in more ways than some people could ever try to. Friday, he helped gift a new car to two people. It all started when residents approached Clark about spare cars they had and they wanted to donate them to people in need. A Honda Accord and another car were gifted, but Rick selected Kendra McQueen and another>>
