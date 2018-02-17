Disney announces opening day for Disney World's 'Toy Story Land'

Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toy box will come to life at Wald Disney World in Florida this summer.

Disney confirmed Friday that their upcoming Toy Story Land will officially open to guests on June 30.

Located at Disney's Hollywood Studios, the 11-acre land will include two new attractions and a new entrance to the existing Toy Story Mania attraction.

Guests will 'shrink' down to the size of toys while riding the new Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster and try to avoid 'the claw' while riding the Alien Swirling Saucers.