Disney announces opening day for Disney World's 'Toy Story Land' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Disney announces opening day for Disney World's 'Toy Story Land'

Posted: Updated:
ORLANDO, Fla. -

Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toy box will come to life at Wald Disney World in Florida this summer. 

Disney confirmed Friday that their upcoming Toy Story Land will officially open to guests on June 30. 

Located at Disney's Hollywood Studios, the 11-acre land will include two new attractions and a new entrance to the existing Toy Story Mania attraction. 

Guests will 'shrink' down to the size of toys while riding the new Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster and try to avoid 'the claw' while riding the Alien Swirling Saucers. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal first images of baby Sienna

    Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal first images of baby Sienna

    Friday, February 16 2018 8:47 AM EST2018-02-16 13:47:41 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Has anyone else been wondering... didn't Russel Wilson and Ciara have a baby recently? Where are the photos of their beautiful baby girl?  Well the reason no one has seen their baby girl Sienna, is because no photos of their daughter have been released, until now.  For the first time Ciara shared photos of their brown-eyed, curly haired little girl saying, "Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you..."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Has anyone else been wondering... didn't Russel Wilson and Ciara have a baby recently? Where are the photos of their beautiful baby girl?  Well the reason no one has seen their baby girl Sienna, is because no photos of their daughter have been released, until now.  For the first time Ciara shared photos of their brown-eyed, curly haired little girl saying, "Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you..."

    >>

  • Spokane family searches for driver who hit, injured teen crossing the street

    Spokane family searches for driver who hit, injured teen crossing the street

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:35 AM EST2018-02-16 06:35:26 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight a Spokane teen is recovering from a hit and run crash where a driver drove into him and then took off.   Avery Plank founded and runs the charity "Project Unconditional Love," a project that gives dog and cat food to homeless people so they can feed their pets.    While he helps others every week, tonight he's the one hoping for help. The accident happened hear near Columbia and Magnolia, just a few blocks from Whitman E...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Tonight a Spokane teen is recovering from a hit and run crash where a driver drove into him and then took off.   Avery Plank founded and runs the charity "Project Unconditional Love," a project that gives dog and cat food to homeless people so they can feed their pets.    While he helps others every week, tonight he's the one hoping for help. The accident happened hear near Columbia and Magnolia, just a few blocks from Whitman E...

    >>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    >>

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Family left high and dry after Trader Tots consignment store's surprise closure

    Family left high and dry after Trader Tots consignment store's surprise closure

    Saturday, February 17 2018 1:17 AM EST2018-02-17 06:17:14 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Billie Swanson has her hands full. Taking care of two boys could be a full-time job. “Kids grow in and out of stuff so quickly and it's a nice place to go and to have that option and some extra money in our pockets,” Swanson said. Swanson is taking about Trader Tots Consignment Store in Post Falls. It’s a place she’s gone to in the past to sell her kids old clothes and buy new ones. That is, until recently. “They 

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Billie Swanson has her hands full. Taking care of two boys could be a full-time job. “Kids grow in and out of stuff so quickly and it's a nice place to go and to have that option and some extra money in our pockets,” Swanson said. Swanson is taking about Trader Tots Consignment Store in Post Falls. It’s a place she’s gone to in the past to sell her kids old clothes and buy new ones. That is, until recently. “They 

    >>

  • Mom demands change after school threat at Reardan High School

    Mom demands change after school threat at Reardan High School

    Saturday, February 17 2018 1:16 AM EST2018-02-17 06:16:37 GMT

    It was a late September afternoon in 2017. Most remember the time frame because the community was still reeling from the shooting at Freeman High School. But Trina Ryan remembers the day for another reason. ”I don't want anybody else to have to get the phone call,” said Ryan. “It was just an automated call.” That call was a warning to parents alerting them to a social media gun threat at Reardan High School, where Ryan's son attended.

    >>

    It was a late September afternoon in 2017. Most remember the time frame because the community was still reeling from the shooting at Freeman High School. But Trina Ryan remembers the day for another reason. ”I don't want anybody else to have to get the phone call,” said Ryan. “It was just an automated call.” That call was a warning to parents alerting them to a social media gun threat at Reardan High School, where Ryan's son attended.

    >>

  • Disney announces opening day for Disney World's 'Toy Story Land'

    Disney announces opening day for Disney World's 'Toy Story Land'

    Saturday, February 17 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-02-17 05:39:42 GMT

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toy box will come to life at Wald Disney World in Florida this summer.  Disney confirmed Friday that their upcoming Toy Story Land will officially open to guests on June 30.  Located at Disney's Hollywood Studios, the 11-acre land will include two new attractions and a new entrance to the existing Toy Story Mania attraction.  Guests will 'shrink' down to the size of toys while riding the new Slinky Dog 

    >>

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toy box will come to life at Wald Disney World in Florida this summer.  Disney confirmed Friday that their upcoming Toy Story Land will officially open to guests on June 30.  Located at Disney's Hollywood Studios, the 11-acre land will include two new attractions and a new entrance to the existing Toy Story Mania attraction.  Guests will 'shrink' down to the size of toys while riding the new Slinky Dog 

    >>
    •   