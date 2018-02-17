Pullman psychologist charged with raping patient found dead in j - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Pullman psychologist charged with raping patient found dead in jail cell

PULLMAN, Wash. -

Pullman Police say the psychologist accused of raping a patient during a treatment session in January was found dead in his jail cell Sunday night. 

Police say a woman reported that psychologist Dean Funabiki, PhD, sexually assault her during a therapy session in his office. Swabs were collected from the woman during a sexual assault examination, and a search warrant was obtained to collect DNA from Dr. Funabiki. Results from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab positively matched Funabiki's DNA to the swabs collected from the victim in the sexual assault examination. 

Dr. Funabiki surrendered himself to the Pullman Police Department Friday night and was booked on a charge of Rape in the 2nd Degree. Sunday night, just before midnight he was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at a local hospital. 

The death is under investigation. 

