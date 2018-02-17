Florida legislators struggle with how to respond to shooting - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Florida legislators struggle with how to respond to shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -

Stunned by a horrific shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead, the Florida Legislature is grappling with how to respond.
  
Legislators have just three weeks left in their annual 60-day session. Normally, lawmakers are trying to wrap up work on a new state budget in the final days.
  
But the shooting Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland has revived an ongoing debate about dealing with gun violence.
  
Democrats want the Legislature to take up gun control bills that have languished again this year, but GOP leaders are talking about boosting mental health programs in public schools and bolstering safety on school campuses.
  
A proposal to put trained armed volunteers or school employees inside the state's public schools was withdrawn from a committee's consideration amid opposition.

