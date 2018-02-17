The Latest: Suspect said to have chosen gun over home

The teen accused of shooting and killing 17 people in a Florida high school is said to have left a suburban Palm Beach County mobile home in November because his benefactor gave him an ultimatum: you or the gun.



The Palm Beach Post reports Rocxanne Deschamps said, "He bought a gun and wanted to bring it into my house" in public comments that have since been removed from her Facebook page.



Chad Bennett, a friend of Deschamps', said Nikolas Cruz "chose the gun and he left."



It's not known if the gun that led to his departure is the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle authorities say he fired Wednesday afternoon in the hallways of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, leaving 14 students and three adults dead.



The paper reported the woman had taken in Cruz and his younger brother after their adoptive mother died of pneumonia Nov. 1. Nikolas left the home around Thanksgiving and moved in with a family in northern Broward County, a lawyer for that family has said.



___



12:30 p.m.



A gun show is being held in the same county as the mass shooting that killed 17 people at a Florida school earlier in the week.



The manager of the Florida Gun Show in Fort Lauderdale said Saturday that the event is pre-scheduled years in advance, and the venues are reserved for the gun show years in advance.



Jorge Fernandez said it would have been cost prohibitive to cancel, and that they extend their "deepest condolences" to the people involved in the Parkland shooting.



Flyers posted at the show entrance said there was no "disrespect or insensitivity" intended by the show, and said show organizers demand and enforce strict gun safety and encourage training.



Hundreds of people attended the show.



___



12:30 p.m.



Misty Copeland, a dancer for the American Ballet Theater in New York, posted a photo on Instagram and said the troupe would honor the life of one Parkland shooting victim.



On Instagram Saturday, Copeland posted a photo of orange ribbons affixed to white ballet costumes hanging on a rack.



Friends and family - and dancers across the country - are wearing orange ribbons in memory of Jaime Guttenburg, a 14-year-old who was killed on Wednesday.



Jamie loved gymnastics and dancing.



___



11 a.m.



Records obtained by a newspaper show that the teen accused of killing 17 people at a Florida high school previously cut his arms and posted on a social media site, and said he wanted to buy a gun in September 2016, more than a year before the massacre.



The Sun-Sentinel reports the incident posted by Nikolas Cruz on Snapchat prompted an investigation by sheriff's deputies and adult welfare investigators from the Department of Children & Family Services.



The documents provide further evidence that Cruz was a troubled teen who repeatedly went without help before being charged with 17 counts of murder in the Wednesday attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.



The DCF investigation came four days after Cruz's 18th birthday, meaning he could legally purchase a rifle.



On Friday, DCF petitioned a Broward County judge to hold an emergency hearing to release confidential records on Cruz. A decision has not yet been made.



___



9 a.m.



An activist and teacher who wants gun control laws was removed from a Miami-area GOP fundraiser after confronting House Speaker Paul Ryan about this week's mass shooting at a Florida school.



The Miami Herald reports that Maria Thorne, a Key Biscayne fifth grade teacher, said she and a friend dropped in on the fundraiser Friday at the Ritz Hotel after she noticed motorcade traffic clogging up her commute home.



Thorne said she shook Ryan's hand and introduced herself but added, "You're here celebrating the death of 17 children."



She said Ryan told her he "didn't want to talk politics" or argue. When Thorne tried to continue, security escorted her out as she chanted "No more guns!"



The National Republican Congressional Committee lists a 2018 Winter Meeting in Key Biscayne this weekend. Ryan's spokesperson confirmed to the Herald that he attended it.



___



Midnight



As families begin burying their dead, authorities are questioning whether they could have prevented the attack on a South Florida high school where a gunman took the lives of 14 students, the athletic director, a coach and a geography teacher.



At funerals and in the streets of Parkland, anger bubbled over at the senselessness of the shooting and at the widespread availability of guns. A rally to support gun-safety legislation was scheduled for Saturday at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.



During the funeral for 18-year-old Meadow Pollack, her father looked down at his daughter's plain pine coffin and screamed in anguish as Gov. Rick Scott and 1,000 other mourners looked on.



The suspect, Nikolas Cruz, has been jailed on 17 counts of murder.

