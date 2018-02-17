The Latest: Suspect said to have chosen gun over home

The Latest: Suspect said to have chosen gun over homePosted: Updated:
Republican senator arrested & charged with video voyeurism, extortion
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island state senator has been arrested on charges of video voyeurism and extortion. State police say Republican Sen. Nicholas Kettle was arrested Friday and was being taken to their headquarters to be processed. They say they're unsure when Kettle will appear in court.>>
Family left high and dry after Trader Tots consignment store's surprise closure
POST FALLS, Idaho - Billie Swanson has her hands full. Taking care of two boys could be a full-time job. “Kids grow in and out of stuff so quickly and it's a nice place to go and to have that option and some extra money in our pockets,” Swanson said. Swanson is taking about Trader Tots Consignment Store in Post Falls. It’s a place she’s gone to in the past to sell her kids old clothes and buy new ones. That is, until recently. “They>>
North Idaho man tries to make off with 40 ft long poles
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Brett K. Anderson of Post Falls, ID Thursday after he was reported to have been hitting on-coming cars with a large poles sticking out of his own vehicle in the area of N. Meyer Rd. and Hayden Ave. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered Anderson had stolen stole several 30-40’ long pieces of irrigation pipe from a nearby farm field and was>>
Missing man found dead at old mine in western Montana
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana. The Montana Standard reports 50-year-old Frank Piazzola's body was found at the base of the Anselmo gallows head frame in Butte on Thursday, and investigators believe he fell to his death. He was last seen Jan. 28. Butte-Silver Bow Coroner Lee LaBreche says an autopsy and toxicology tests are planned. The Anselmo Mine Yard once was an ...>>
Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal first images of baby Sienna
KHQ.COM - Has anyone else been wondering... didn't Russel Wilson and Ciara have a baby recently? Where are the photos of their beautiful baby girl? Well the reason no one has seen their baby girl Sienna, is because no photos of their daughter have been released, until now. For the first time Ciara shared photos of their brown-eyed, curly haired little girl saying, "Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you...">>
Man who sued former Seattle mayor over sex abuse claims found dead
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A 47-year-old man who sued former Seattle Mayor Ed Murray over sexual abuse claims that effectively ended Murray's political career has been found dead. The King County Medical Examiner's Office said that Delvonn R. Heckard died Friday in the Seattle suburb of Auburn. The cause and manner of Heckard's death are pending. Heckard's lawsuit filed in April claimed Murray raped and molested Heckard as a teen. Other men came forward with similar claims after...>>
The Latest: Suspect said to have chosen gun over home
PARKLAND, Fla. - The teen accused of shooting and killing 17 people in a Florida high school is said to have left a suburban Palm Beach County mobile home in November because his benefactor gave him an ultimatum: you or the gun. The Palm Beach Post reports Rocxanne Deschamps said, "He bought a gun and wanted to bring it into my house" in public comments that have since been removed from her Facebook page.>>
Florida legislators struggle with how to respond to shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Stunned by a horrific shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead, the Florida Legislature is grappling with how to respond. Legislators have just three weeks left in their annual 60-day session. Normally, lawmakers are trying to wrap up work on a new state budget in the final days. But the shooting Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland has revived an ongoing debate about dealing with gun violence.>>
Pullman psychologist arrested and charged with raping patient during session
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police have arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assault a patient last month. Police say a woman reported that psychologist Dean Funabiki, PhD, sexually assault her during a therapy session in his office. Swabs were collected from the woman during a sexual assault examination, and a search warrant was obtained to collect DNA from Dr. Funabiki.>>
Florida man's Facebook post goes viral after he surrenders his legally owned AR-15
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Following the deadliest high school mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a Florida man says he is "putting his money where his mouth is" and turned in his AR-15 rifle to local law enforcement, according to a now viral Facebook post. Ben Dickmann described himself in the post as a "responsible, highly-trained gun owner" but said "I do not need this rifle.>>
Family left high and dry after Trader Tots consignment store's surprise closure
POST FALLS, Idaho - Billie Swanson has her hands full. Taking care of two boys could be a full-time job. “Kids grow in and out of stuff so quickly and it's a nice place to go and to have that option and some extra money in our pockets,” Swanson said. Swanson is taking about Trader Tots Consignment Store in Post Falls. It’s a place she’s gone to in the past to sell her kids old clothes and buy new ones. That is, until recently. “They>>
Mom demands change after school threat at Reardan High School
It was a late September afternoon in 2017. Most remember the time frame because the community was still reeling from the shooting at Freeman High School. But Trina Ryan remembers the day for another reason. ”I don't want anybody else to have to get the phone call,” said Ryan. “It was just an automated call.” That call was a warning to parents alerting them to a social media gun threat at Reardan High School, where Ryan's son attended.>>
Disney announces opening day for Disney World's 'Toy Story Land'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toy box will come to life at Wald Disney World in Florida this summer. Disney confirmed Friday that their upcoming Toy Story Land will officially open to guests on June 30. Located at Disney's Hollywood Studios, the 11-acre land will include two new attractions and a new entrance to the existing Toy Story Mania attraction. Guests will 'shrink' down to the size of toys while riding the new Slinky Dog>>
North Idaho man tries to make off with 40 ft long poles
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Brett K. Anderson of Post Falls, ID Thursday after he was reported to have been hitting on-coming cars with a large poles sticking out of his own vehicle in the area of N. Meyer Rd. and Hayden Ave. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered Anderson had stolen stole several 30-40’ long pieces of irrigation pipe from a nearby farm field and was>>
The Latest: Korean man dies in media village at Olympics
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local): 1:15 p.m. Pyeongchang Olympics organizers say a Korean man in his 50s has died in one of the media villages at the games. Organizing committee spokesman Sung Baik-you says the manwas working for a consortium of Japanese broadcasters during the games. The man was not responsive when he was found in his room by a co-worker. Sung says police were called and the Korea...>>
Poodle dashes off, stops New York subway line
NEW YORK (AP) - It doesn't take much to slow down the New York subway system. On Friday afternoon, one bundle of fur stopped train service on a transit line between Brooklyn and Manhattan. Officer George Tsourovakas (tsoo-roh-VAH'-kahs) says a poodle named Dakota got away from a Brooklyn park run near the Manhattan Bridge and dashed into the York Street station, making it to the tracks of the F train and running southbound on the northbound tracks. To spare the animal...>>
