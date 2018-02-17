Man facing animal cruelty charges and deportation for force-feeding goat cocaine and whiskey

A Gwinnett County, Georgia man is facing animal cruelty charges and possible deportation after footage of him and two men force feeding a goat cocaine and whiskey surfaced on social media.

Footage from the January 2, 2018 incident shows 28-year-old Sergio Palomares-Guzman holding the goat’s horns while another man inserted cocaine into the goat’s nostril. Palomares-Guzman then forced the goat’s mouth open as the second suspect poured whiskey into the goat’s mouth.

After the video surfaced, deputies were able to track Palomares-Guzman to a ranch where he lived and worked as a horse trainer. After his arrest, he was taken to jail and place on an ICE detainer.

The two other suspects have not been identified.