Man facing animal cruelty charges and deportation for force-feed - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man facing animal cruelty charges and deportation for force-feeding goat cocaine and whiskey

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -

A Gwinnett County, Georgia man is facing animal cruelty charges and possible deportation after footage of him and two men force feeding a goat cocaine and whiskey surfaced on social media. 

Footage from the January 2, 2018 incident shows 28-year-old Sergio Palomares-Guzman holding the goat’s horns while another man inserted cocaine into the goat’s nostril. Palomares-Guzman then forced the goat’s mouth open as the second suspect poured whiskey into the goat’s mouth. 

After the video surfaced, deputies were able to track Palomares-Guzman to a ranch where he lived and worked as a horse trainer. After his arrest, he was taken to jail and place on an ICE detainer. 

The two other suspects have not been identified. 

The goat is okay, according the Sheriff's Office, who posted the video on the Facebook page in an effort to find someone who would lovingly adopt the animal. 

