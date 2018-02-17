PHOTOS: 16 vehicle crash closes westbound I-90 at Ellensburg - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: 16 vehicle crash closes westbound I-90 at Ellensburg

CLE ELUM, Wash. -

The Washington State Patrol has closed all lanes of westbound I-90 at Ellensburg due to a major crash involving 16 cars and three semi-trucks. 

Trooper Brian Moore tweeted the crash happened about 3 miles east of Cle Elum. 

Initial reports are that so far there are only minor injuries involved. 

Motorists should expect "extended delays" according to Trooper Moore. 

