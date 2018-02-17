PHOTOS: 16 vehicle crash closes westbound I-90 at Ellensburg

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

The Washington State Patrol has closed all lanes of westbound I-90 at Ellensburg due to a major crash involving 16 cars and three semi-trucks.

Trooper Brian Moore tweeted the crash happened about 3 miles east of Cle Elum.

Initial reports are that so far there are only minor injuries involved.

Motorists should expect "extended delays" according to Trooper Moore.

Post 1 of 4 - Multi vehicle Collision I-90 MP 88 (3 miles E. of Cle Elum) pic.twitter.com/Msp0XM8Mei — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) February 17, 2018

Post 2 of 4 - Multi vehicle Collision I-90 MP 88 (3 miles E. of Cle Elum) pic.twitter.com/egEw6vGiuu — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) February 17, 2018

Post 3 of 4 - Multi vehicle Collision I-90 MP 88 (3 miles E. of Cle Elum) pic.twitter.com/aGGdg9AYrY — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) February 17, 2018