Barefoot woman flags down Spokane police to report three men broke into her motel room

A Spokane woman told police three men armed with a gun, stun gun and pepper spray forced their way into her motel room early Saturday morning. She flagged down an officer getting away. All three men were arrested a short time later.

Officers say a patrol officer found the woman running in the 1300 block of E. Sprague, barefoot, around 2:15 a.m. She told the officer a robbery had just occurred. She three armed men forced their way into her room. One of the suspects had a gun and pointed it at the victim and her boyfriend. The other two men were armed with what looked to be a stun gun and pepper spray. The men left the room after searching it and taking some items. She ran off and reported the incident to the officer.

The officer immediately requested more units. A perimeter was established and a K9 unit arrived to track the suspects. All three men were found a short distance away hiding under a deck. The suspects were taken into custody without incident.

21-year-old Benjamin M Bass was booked into Spokane County Jail for first degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and on an outstanding burglary warrant. Nakoa M. Walker-Kellum, 25, and Kenneth A. Brower, 31, were both booked into jail on robbery charges as well. Both Bass and Brower have prior felony convictions.

Police say all the weapons used in the robbery were recovered.