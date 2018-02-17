Boundary Co. deputies: Missing girls may have been lured from their homes

Boundary County deputies are searching for two missing teenage girls they believe may have been lured from their homes.

Deputies say the two missing girls are 13-year-old Kaia Kramer and 14-year-old Alisa Hannaman. According to deputies, the vehicle used to take the girls from Idaho was found later in Williston, North Dakota.

The Boundary County Sheriff's Office has reached out to the FBI and other law enforcement agencies for assistance.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Boundary County Sheriff's Office at 208-267-3151.