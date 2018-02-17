Boundary Co. deputies: Missing girls may have been lured from their homes

Boundary Co. deputies: Missing girls may have been lured from their homesPosted: Updated:
Family left high and dry after Trader Tots consignment store's surprise closure
POST FALLS, Idaho - Billie Swanson has her hands full. Taking care of two boys could be a full-time job. “Kids grow in and out of stuff so quickly and it's a nice place to go and to have that option and some extra money in our pockets,” Swanson said. Swanson is taking about Trader Tots Consignment Store in Post Falls. It’s a place she’s gone to in the past to sell her kids old clothes and buy new ones. That is, until recently. “They>>
Republican senator arrested & charged with video voyeurism, extortion
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island state senator has been arrested on charges of video voyeurism and extortion. State police say Republican Sen. Nicholas Kettle was arrested Friday and was being taken to their headquarters to be processed. They say they're unsure when Kettle will appear in court.>>
North Idaho man tries to make off with 40 ft long poles
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Brett K. Anderson of Post Falls, ID Thursday after he was reported to have been hitting on-coming cars with a large poles sticking out of his own vehicle in the area of N. Meyer Rd. and Hayden Ave. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered Anderson had stolen stole several 30-40’ long pieces of irrigation pipe from a nearby farm field and was>>
Pullman psychologist arrested and charged with raping patient during session
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police have arrested a therapist and psychologist on suspicion of sexually assault a patient last month. Police say a woman reported that psychologist Dean Funabiki, PhD, sexually assault her during a therapy session in his office. Swabs were collected from the woman during a sexual assault examination, and a search warrant was obtained to collect DNA from Dr. Funabiki.>>
Missing man found dead at old mine in western Montana
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was last seen in late January was found dead at an old mine in western Montana. The Montana Standard reports 50-year-old Frank Piazzola's body was found at the base of the Anselmo gallows head frame in Butte on Thursday, and investigators believe he fell to his death. He was last seen Jan. 28. Butte-Silver Bow Coroner Lee LaBreche says an autopsy and toxicology tests are planned. The Anselmo Mine Yard once was an ...>>
Russell Wilson and Ciara reveal first images of baby Sienna
KHQ.COM - Has anyone else been wondering... didn't Russel Wilson and Ciara have a baby recently? Where are the photos of their beautiful baby girl? Well the reason no one has seen their baby girl Sienna, is because no photos of their daughter have been released, until now. For the first time Ciara shared photos of their brown-eyed, curly haired little girl saying, "Today is just the beginning, I’m sharing something near and dear to my heart with you...">>
Conundrum of a fire alarm with gunfire: Flee, or lock down?
Moses Lake woman burned after driver pumps gas into garbage can inside car
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a woman is in the hospital after a vehicle fire Saturday morning in Moses Lake. Deputies say the fire was caused by her companion pumping gas into a garbage can inside their car. Fire crews and deputies responded to Cascade Grocery at 8034 Valley Road Northeast around 8:15 a.m.>>
Remains of damaged Glacier chalet hold up under record snows
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A conservation groups says the stone walls of a historic chalet at Glacier National Park that was severely damaged in a wildlfire last summer are holding up despite record snowfalls. The Glacier National Park Conservancy says a flyover of the backcountry Sperry Chalet earlier this month showed the walls still standing. The group raised more than $100,000 to stabilize the chalet after an August wildfire gutted the structure. The Great Falls...>>
Southwestern Idaho student brings BB gun to class
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - A southwestern Idaho school district is informing parents that a middle school student brought a BB gun to class. Nampa School District spokeswoman Kathleen Tuck tells the Idaho Press Tribune that a staff member at East Valley Middle School on Thursday received a tip that a student was carrying a weapon. Tuck says the staff member asked the student about the weapon and the student cooperated, reporting the BB gun in a backpack. Tuck says n...>>
Boundary Co. deputies: Missing girls may have been lured from their homes
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Boundary County deputies are searching for two missing teenage girls they believe may have been lured from their homes. Deputies say the two missing girls are 13-year-old Kaia Kramer and 14-year-old Alisa Hannaman. According to deputies, the vehicle used to take the girls from Idaho was found later in Williston, North Dakota.>>
Drake touts giveaways, urges fans to do something nice, too
NEW YORK (AP) - Drake wants to spread the love, and he's challenging his fans to do the same. The new video for the rap star's single, "God's Plan," announces upfront that Drake gave away the $996,631 budget to film the clip. He's been giving away money in Miami lately, including a $50,000 scholarship to a University of Miami student.>>
Barefoot woman flags down Spokane police to report three men broke into her motel room
A Spokane woman told police three men armed with a gun, stun gun and pepper spray forced their way into her motel room early Saturday morning. She flagged down an officer getting away. All three men were arrested a short time later. Officers say a patrol officer found the woman running in the 1300 block of E. Sprague, barefoot, around 2:15 a.m.>>
PHOTOS: 16 vehicle crash closes westbound I-90 at Ellensburg
CLE ELUM, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol has closed all lanes of westbound I-90 at Ellensburg due to a major crash involving 16 cars and three semi-trucks. Trooper Brian Moore tweeted the crash happened about 3 miles east of Cle Elum. Initial reports are that so far there are only minor injuries involved. Motorists should expect "extended delays" according to Trooper Moore.>>
Man facing animal cruelty charges and deportation for force-feeding goat cocaine and whiskey
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County, Georgia man is facing animal cruelty charges and possible deportation after footage of him and two men force feeding a goat cocaine and whiskey surfaced on social media. Footage from the January 2, 2018 incident shows 28-year-old Sergio Palomares-Guzman holding the goat’s horns while another man inserted cocaine into the goat’s nostril.>>
The Latest: Suspect said to have chosen gun over home
PARKLAND, Fla. - The teen accused of shooting and killing 17 people in a Florida high school is said to have left a suburban Palm Beach County mobile home in November because his benefactor gave him an ultimatum: you or the gun. The Palm Beach Post reports Rocxanne Deschamps said, "He bought a gun and wanted to bring it into my house" in public comments that have since been removed from her Facebook page.>>
