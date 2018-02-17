Second Bonners Ferry teen found safe in North Dakota - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Second Bonners Ferry teen found safe in North Dakota

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Alisa Hannaman and Kaia Kramer have been found in North Dakota
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho -

UPDATE 8 a.m. Sunday: Boundary County Sheriff's deputies report a 13-year-old Boundary County girl is safe after she went missing Saturday. Deputies report Kaia Kramer turned herself over to authorities in Williston North Dakota early Sunday morning.

Additional details were not immediately available Sunday. As we learn more we will update this story.

UPDATE: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alisa Hannaman has been found and is safe. The sheriff's office says the other girl, 13-year-old Kaia Kramer is still missing as of Saturday afternoon. 

Boundary County deputies confirm Hannaman was found by the Williston Police Department in Williston, North Dakota. Investigators had found the car used to take the girls in Williston as well. 

Additional details weren't immediately available Saturday. As we learn more, we will update you here.

Previous coverage:

Boundary County deputies are searching for two missing teenage girls they believe may have been lured from their homes.

Deputies say the two missing girls are 13-year-old Kaia Kramer and 14-year-old Alisa Hannaman. According to deputies, the vehicle used to take the girls from Idaho was found later in Williston, North Dakota.

The Boundary County Sheriff's Office has reached out to the FBI and other law enforcement agencies for assistance.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Boundary County Sheriff's Office at 208-267-3151.  

