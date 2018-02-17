Southwestern Idaho student brings BB gun to class

(AP) - A southwestern Idaho school district is informing parents that a middle school student brought a BB gun to class.



Nampa School District spokeswoman Kathleen Tuck tells the Idaho Press Tribune that a staff member at East Valley Middle School on Thursday received a tip that a student was carrying a weapon.



Tuck says the staff member asked the student about the weapon and the student cooperated, reporting the BB gun in a backpack.



Tuck says no students were harmed and there is no indication the student had any plan involving the BB gun.



Tuck declined to comment on any disciplinary action involving the student.



Information from: Idaho Press-Tribune, http://www.idahopress.com

