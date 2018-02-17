Moses Lake woman burned after driver pumps gas into garbage can - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Moses Lake woman burned after driver pumps gas into garbage can inside car

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
MOSES LAKE, Wash. -

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a woman is in the hospital after a vehicle fire Saturday morning in Moses Lake.

Deputies say the fire was caused by her companion pumping gas into a garbage can inside their car.

Fire crews and deputies responded to Cascade Grocery at 8034 Valley Road Northeast around 8:15 a.m. Investigators learned that a 1988 Ford Tempo had parked at the gas pumped and the male driver had attempted to pump gasoline into a garbage can he had in the back seat.

The female passenger, who was smoking a cigarette at the time, apparently caused the fumes to ignite, engulfing the car. The woman got out of the car, but sustained severe burns. A bystander drove her to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake for treatment. Her current condition is unknown.

The driver ran away on foot.

After the fire was out, deputies discovered a large quantity of marijuana in the trunk of the car. The vehicle was seized as evidence.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

