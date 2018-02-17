In Switzerland, boiling a lobster could soon land you in hot water

When it comes to cooking fresh lobster, the Swiss are now siding with the seafood.

A law goes into effect March 1 banning the common cooking method of tossing a live lobster into a pot of boiling water, quickly killing the crustacean.

According to USA Today, the practice is being outlawed because the Swiss say lobsters can sense pain.

It's the first national legislation of its kind in the world that calls for a more humane death for lobsters.

They recommend two methods:

Electrocution

Sedating the lobster by dipping it into salt water and then thrusting a knife into its brain

The measure is part of the broad principle of “animal dignity” in Switzerland’s constitution, the only country to have such a provision. USA Today reports that the constitution already protects how various species must be treated and specifies that animals need socialization. The law gives domestic pets further protections. For example, dogs there can no longer be punished for barking. It also means cats must have a daily visual contact with other felines, and hamsters or guinea pigs must be kept in pairs. Don't even think about flushing your goldfish down the toilet- it's illegal.

The new lobster legislation that boils down to a pain-free death was driven by research, citing a study by Queen’s University in Belfast that found crustaceans are sentient creatures.

The law also orders that lobsters must be transported to their final destination in their natural environment — seawater — as opposed to on ice.

The government vows that offenders will land in a lot of hot water, with sentences of up to three years in prison.